Yankees Shouldn't Lose Sleep Over Reported Flight Risk

The Yankees' 2026 campaign is back on track now that the MLB All-Star Game and its festivities are behind them. It's back to the grind as the Bronx Bombers look to prove they're legitimate World Series contenders down the stretch, meaning it needs to be all hands on deck from New York's stars down to the depth players.

The Yankees' front office and managerial staff will look to do whatever it takes to elevate the team's outlook between now and the postseason. Not only does that include wheeling and dealing before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, but also potential late-season call-ups—especially when the roster size expands to 28 players in September. That said, one minor-league contributor likely won't be around at that point to be considered for a promotion.

On Thursday afternoon, BBWAA member and baseball reporter Francys Romero reported that Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre infielder Jonathan Ornelas's contract contains an opt-out clause and that "he will opt out this week, making him a free agent."

Infielder Jonathan Ornelas has an opt out of his contract with the Yankees, per sources.



He will opt out this week making him a free agent.



Ornelas is slashing .299/.362/.480 with 13 doubles, 9 HR, and 39 RBI at Triple-A Scranton. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) July 16, 2026

Ornelas is a relatively new face to the Yankees organization, having signed a minor-league contract back in November. Romero had the scoop on the signing, too, clarifying that the deal included "an invitation to MLB Spring Training camp and a midseason opt-out." Evidently, the 26-year-old decided it was time to use the latter portion of his contract.

Losing depth isn't ideal for any team, regardless of which level is affected by the loss. Even then, the Yankees shouldn't be too upset that Ornelas wants a fresh start elsewhere.

Jonathan Ornelas's likely opt out isn't a huge loss for Yankees

Ornelas has played well for the RailRiders this season, slashing .299/.362/.480 with nine home runs, 39 RBIs, 21 walks, nine stolen bases (on 13 attempts) and a .842 OPS over 254 at-bats in 75 games. The versatile infielder—128+ innings played at shortstop, second and third base—also boasts a 48.4% hard-hit rate, per Baseball Savant, as well as a 114.3 mph max elevation.

Jonathan Ornelas has played well in the minors this season, but not to the point where the Yankees wanted to call him up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a performance like that, it's no wonder that Ornelas isn't happy with staying in Triple-A. Much to his dismay, though, the Yankees don't exactly have room for him in the big-league lineup. Anthony Volpe and Ryan McMahon have struggled at SS and 3B, respectively, but neither to the point where New York felt the need to add Ornelas to the 40-man roster to see what he could do.

That's likely because his brief MLB experience is nothing to write home about. In fact, it's likely why the Yankees are fine with watching Ornelas leave.

The former 2018 third-rounder played 32 games for the Rangers and Braves between 2023 and 2025, batting a pedestrian .208 with a .263 on-base percentage and .245 slugging rate. Twenty of his 53 ABs ended in a strikeout (37.7%), and that's without mentioning an expected BA (.187) that's significantly below the MLB average (.243), per Baseball Savant. It's hard to see those numbers and imagine the Yankees would want to boot a player off the 40-man roster to give Ornelas an opportunity.

Teams are always looking for infield help, so it won't be shocking if Ornelas lands on his feet soon after his exit. His minor-league numbers are worth an experiment, especially taking his third-round pedigree into account. Just not for the Yankees, who likely want a considerable upgrade at 3B/SS if they're going to move on from McMahon and Volpe, respectively. He won't see action over Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second, either, and the club will likely wait until George Lombard Jr. is healthy if they're going to promote any INF prospect.

Ornelas's time in the organization was brief, but he burned bright. It'll be interesting to see where he'll end up and whether he'll make the Yankees regret allowing him to walk out the door without a fight.