Inquiring minds want to know: What will Yankees general manager Brian Cashman do ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline?

While the Yankees sit in first place in the American League East, there are plenty of positions needing upgrades for the stretch run, including the bullpen and catcher. Both of those needs can be met by trading for veterans and/or players on expiring contracts, so Cashman shouldn't have to part with top prospects.

The same cannot be said if the Yankees address the left side of the infield. There are some expensive and attractive options which could require several of the club's prospects, including the four ranked in the top 100 by MLB Pipeline: infielders George Lombard Jr. (18) and Dax Kilby (66), and right-handers Elmer Rodríguez (59) and Lagrange (72).

Look, the Yankees have seen enough of Ryan McMahon to know he is not the option at third base. And the Anthony Volpe-José Caballero shortstop tandem has trouble written all over it.

The Yankees should be looking to upgrade from both 3B Ryan McMahon and SS Anthony Volpe before the trade deadline. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Cashman's two best trade options to address the left side are Giants third baseman Matt Chapman and Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams. He likely won't be able to acquire both, so which should he target?

Let's dive into that discussion.

Yankees' case for a CJ Abrams trade

Abrams has several factors working in his favor. He's just 25 years old and has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining.

He was an All-Star in 2024, when he set career highs in home runs (20) and RBIs (65). This year, Abrams is set to blow past those numbers. His 17 home runs lead all National League shortstops entering Wednesday, and he leads all MLB shortstops in RBIs (57) and OPS (.896). He'd easily be an upgrade over Volpe, who's been hot and cold all year.

Jun 21, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hits a homerun during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Abrams is locked in at the plate right now, with three home runs and a 1.150 OPS in his last seven days.

Trading for Abrams would solve the Yankees' shortstop conundrum for years to come while giving the club a cost-controlled asset. So it stands to reason the Nationals will expect top prospects in return. While Lombard is off the board, trading Kilby and one of the top right-handers could get the deal done.

Yankees' case for a Matt Chapman trade

Yes, Chapman is much older than Abrams. But that means the 33-year-old third baseman has a much stronger resume: Five Gold Glove Awards, two Platinum Glove Awards and one All-Star selection. Chapman's postseason experience is limited to six games, but that's still more than Abrams, who's awaiting his playoff debut.

Chapman's numbers this year are meh: seven home runs, 42 RBIs and .713 OPS. But he's hit at least 21 home runs in four of the last five seasons, including 2024 when he finished 11th in voting for NL MVP.

Matt Chapman's résumé should be enough to have the Yankees' attention before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Because of his age and his track record of success, Chapman will be a bigger hit to the bottom line. His six-year, $151 million contract expires after the 2030 season. However, the flailing Giants are motivated trade deadline sellers, and would be more than happy to get Chapman off the books, meaning he won't require significant capital from down on the farm.

Chapman, by the way, is also red-hot at the plate, with six home runs, 23 RBIs and .981 OPS this month.

Survey says...

In either case, Cashman sets up a key position for at least the next three seasons. If he wants to also explore a trade for Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal, then Chapman makes more sense because the Yankees will still have the prospects to get a deal done.

If Cashman doesn't want to chase Skubal, then flipping top prospects for Abrams makes too much sense.

The Yankees are better off putting their effort into a potential CJ Abrams trade rather than a deal for Matt Chapman. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, the Yankees don't need Skubal to contend for the World Series. They already have four aces in Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler, Carlos Rodón and Max Fried (when he returns from the injured list). But they do need a solution on the left side of the infield, so Abrams should be Cashman's primary trade target with just a month left before the trade deadline.