Angels Could Become Yankees New Cody Bellinger Threat

A new team has emerged in the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes and it looks like they could be preparing to go all-in on the MVP in free agency.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller has linked Bellinger to Los Angeles, but it's not the Dodgers.

"Don't sleep on the Angels striking first, though. They've already been pretty aggressive this offseason and they definitely need some outfield help after trading away Taylor Ward," he wrote.

On Dec. 30, the Angels reportedly restructured the remainder of Anthony Rendon's contract, of which he was owend $38 million in 2026, according to The Athletic. The renegotiated deal will now pay that total over the next three-to-five years, which frees up a large sum of money for the Angels to target some top free agents this offseason.

Angels Could Be Preparing for Agressive Bellinger Offer

Bellinger is one of the top free agents in baseball this offseason, along with Kyle Tucker, both of whom the Yankees seem to be targeting.

Rumors have been circulating for months that Bellinger could return to the Bronx, or he could head across town to Queens or even leave the country to play for the Toronto Blue Jays. But suddenly, the Angels have been thrown into the mix and are now better equipped to make a splash in free agency.

Some recent reports suggest that Bellinger could be in the market for a six-year, $180 million deal, but no team has "come close" to meeting the demands of Bellinger's agent Scott Boras, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network.

The Angels' estimated payroll for 2026—before the Rendon contract reconstruction—was roughly $34 million less than 2025's payroll, according to MLBTradeRummors.com. Including Rendon's new contract, that gap could widen to an estimated $40-70 million, giving Los Angeles plenty of room to just reach last season's payroll that yielded a record of 72-90.

If the Angels are comfortable going beyond 2025's payroll of around $172 million, then pursuing Bellinger is no doubt in question—if they truly want him—as Miller suggests they could.

Can The Yankees Still Get Bellinger?

There has been controversy around the Yankees' lack of spending so far this offseason, and for good reason. The Yankees have yet to land a big-name free agent and it's almost the New Year. At this point last offseason, the Yankees had already signed Paul Goldschmidt and Max Fried, and traded for Devin Williams and Bellinger.

It feels like the price for some top-tier free agents continues to climb as the Yankees' front office's willingness to spend decreases. If Bellinger receives an offer anywhere above his projected value, it's hard to see the Yankees trying to match it.

