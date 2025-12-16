Yankees Watch Cody Bellinger Contract Projection Climb

How much is too much when it comes to free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger? That's what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman must decide.

Here's the rub: The longer Cashman waits, the higher Bellinger's price tag climbs.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel initially projected Bellinger would get a six-year, $165 million contract. But now the ballpark numbers are six years and $180 million.

Bellinger's price tag started to move after Philadelphia Phillies re-signed designated hitter Kyle Schwarber for five years and $150 million, and the Baltimore Orioles landed former New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso for five years and $155 million.

Added Value

Bellinger, 30, is one year younger than Alonso and two years younger than Schwarber.

"Bellinger's ability to play first base as well as the outfield -- and at a high level anywhere he plays -- adds value to his résumé that Schwarber, Alonso and the others lack," ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports.

"Perfect fit for him in New York," our executive said to Rogers. "Everyone thought he would hit a lot of home runs there, and he did."

Jun 11, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) at bat during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Mets have been mentioned as a potential bidder for Bellinger after losing Alonso to the Orioles and trading outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for infielder Marcus Semien.

"Nimmo's eight-year, $162 million contract is a good starting point for Bellinger as an outfielder," Rogers notes. "Nimmo signed that before the 2023 season after producing a 5.5 fWAR season."

Biggest Need

"The Yankees need Cody Bellinger even more," SI's Tom Verducci reported. "The AL East is loading up. ... Bellinger’s bat and versatility is the team’s biggest need."

"The Yankees are making no secret how bad they want Bellinger, but money talks, and so far they haven't given him a lucrative long-term contract," USA Today's Bob Nightengale added.

"The incumbent Yankees still seem like a logical landing spot for Belllinger," the New York Post's Jon Heyman predicted.

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Cubs. His resume includes a pair of All-Star nods, two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award.

Bellinger looked good in pinstripes, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2017 National League Rookie of the Year opted out of his three-year, $80 million contract by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.

