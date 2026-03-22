Yankees Still Undecided on Cade Winquest Roster Spot

The New York Yankees have quite a big decision ahead of them.

There's absolutely nothing to worry about if they put Cade Winquest on the Opening Day roster, but should they decide to look elsewhere things get interesting.

As a Rule 5 draft pick, it's quite simple. Winquest either makes the Opening Day roster or he's sent back to the St. Louis Cardinals. As of March 22, Greg Joyce revealed the Yankees haven't committed one way or another.

The Yankees bullpen is far from finalized, but one of the big names everyone has been keeping an eye on is the Cardinals former eighth round draft pick. Winquest hasn't been lights out, but the Yankees have to take a step back and ask themselves if he's been good enough to keep around, at least for the time being.

Jury is Still Out on Cade Winquest

Cade Winquest has not yet been told if he is making the Opening Day roster. He and the Yankees have been encouraged by the adjustments he’s made so far this spring, despite some uneven results for the Rule 5 pick. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) March 22, 2026

Winquest is in an interesting position as the team has seen no shortage of him pitching this spring. He's one of four pitchers to have made eight or more appearances alongside Kervin Castro, Jake Bird, and Angel Chivilli.

Bird was demoted after just three games last season. He was a trade deadline acquisition but one the Yankees had no confidence in after three abysmal appearances. Now, Bird has seemingly turned things around.

That same can't be said for Chivilli. The former Colorado Rockies pitcher was acquired rather recently and hasn't lived up to the hype. Chivilli starting the year in the minors certainly helps Winquest's chances of making the Opening Day roster, but it's a little concerning that they still haven't made up their mind.

A Look at Winquest's Numbers

Aaron Boone on Rule 5 draft pick Cade Winquest’s spring:



“We feel like he's gonna be a good pitcher. So, I think he's shown enough to keep himself in that mix for us and to warrant us taking him. We'll see in the end which way we go. But he's taken to some of the minor… — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 20, 2026

The 6'2'' 205-pounder allowed 11 hits in 8.1 innings this spring. He still has a few more chances to make an appearance which is notable as one incredible or dreadful game could make the Yankees decisoin much easier.

Winquest has allowed three home runs this season which is tied for the second most on the team. He's issued three walks while striking out seven batters. At the time of writing he sports an 0-1 record with one hold.

Knowing the team's ERA is just under 4.00, it's a bit alarming to see his at 6.48. Luis Gil, who's allowed a team high six home runs, has an ERA of 4.66 in his 19.1 innings pitched. Remember, Winquest has a career ERA of 4.19 in the minors that spans 212.2 innings.

To learn more about the Yankees from Spring Training and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!