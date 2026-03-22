Yankees Still Undecided on Cade Winquest Roster Spot
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The New York Yankees have quite a big decision ahead of them.
There's absolutely nothing to worry about if they put Cade Winquest on the Opening Day roster, but should they decide to look elsewhere things get interesting.
As a Rule 5 draft pick, it's quite simple. Winquest either makes the Opening Day roster or he's sent back to the St. Louis Cardinals. As of March 22, Greg Joyce revealed the Yankees haven't committed one way or another.
The Yankees bullpen is far from finalized, but one of the big names everyone has been keeping an eye on is the Cardinals former eighth round draft pick. Winquest hasn't been lights out, but the Yankees have to take a step back and ask themselves if he's been good enough to keep around, at least for the time being.
Jury is Still Out on Cade Winquest
Winquest is in an interesting position as the team has seen no shortage of him pitching this spring. He's one of four pitchers to have made eight or more appearances alongside Kervin Castro, Jake Bird, and Angel Chivilli.
Bird was demoted after just three games last season. He was a trade deadline acquisition but one the Yankees had no confidence in after three abysmal appearances. Now, Bird has seemingly turned things around.
That same can't be said for Chivilli. The former Colorado Rockies pitcher was acquired rather recently and hasn't lived up to the hype. Chivilli starting the year in the minors certainly helps Winquest's chances of making the Opening Day roster, but it's a little concerning that they still haven't made up their mind.
A Look at Winquest's Numbers
The 6'2'' 205-pounder allowed 11 hits in 8.1 innings this spring. He still has a few more chances to make an appearance which is notable as one incredible or dreadful game could make the Yankees decisoin much easier.
Winquest has allowed three home runs this season which is tied for the second most on the team. He's issued three walks while striking out seven batters. At the time of writing he sports an 0-1 record with one hold.
Knowing the team's ERA is just under 4.00, it's a bit alarming to see his at 6.48. Luis Gil, who's allowed a team high six home runs, has an ERA of 4.66 in his 19.1 innings pitched. Remember, Winquest has a career ERA of 4.19 in the minors that spans 212.2 innings.
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Jordon Lawrenz is a writer for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. Jordon is an accomplished writer for NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He contributes to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.