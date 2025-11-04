Yankees Tumbling Down Kyle Tucker Standings
The rich could be getting richer. And no, we aren't talking about the New York Yankees.
All eyes in free agency are on Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is generally considered the best all-around player available on the open market. The Yankees are expected to kick the tires on Tucker, but don't look for him in the Bronx.
Beat LA
ESPN's David Schoenfield reports the best fit for Tucker is the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
"As good as he has been, there are some Anthony Rendon vibes here: Tucker has now been injured two years in a row (he also missed much of September with a calf injury); he's turning 29; his speed/range Statcast metrics aren't great (26th percentile in both categories); and he's not a 'face of the franchise' type of personality, which you normally expect for $400 million," Schoenfield reports.
"Could the Dodgers absorb another huge contract? Well, why not? The Dodgers are the best fit of 'will spend money' and 'have need,' considering they got nothing from left field in 2025 and suddenly have concerns about Mookie Betts' long-term impact at the plate after his subpar (for him) season," Schoenfield adds.
Waiting on Deck
Should the Dodgers stumble, look for the San Francisco Giants to be waiting on deck.
"The Giants, of course, have been trying to land an elite offensive player in free agency forever -- finally trading for Rafael Devers last June," Schoenfield notes. "Giants corner outfielders hit just .237/.309/.378 with 37 home runs and 12 stolen bases, so adding Tucker to the lineup would give them a much-needed second lefty power hitter (with rookie slugger Bryce Eldridge likely to take over at first base, too)."
Other Options
Speaking of rookies, that could be where the Yankees find their next outfielder. With Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham both hitting free agency, it's unlikely both will be returning to New York. Even if neither player re-signs with the Yankees, there's no guarantee general manager Brian Cashman will chase Tucker.
That's because New York appears committed to seeing just what it can get in the outfield out of former top prospect Jasson Dominguez. On top of that, the organization seems ready to give No. 4 prospect Spencer Jones a look after he demolished minor-league pitching in 2025 (35 home runs in 116 games).
Yes, Aaron Judge will be back in right field. But the rest of the Yankees' outfield could have a much different look next season.
