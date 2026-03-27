The New York Yankees have expected a lot from their young starter Cam Schlittler, who was never considered to be one of the top prospects in baseball before making his big league debut. First, he was thrust into an ailing rotation despite having little AAA experience. Then, he was asked to pitch in the postseason. Schlittler passed both tasks with flying colors.

In year two, what will be Schlittler's first full season in the Bronx, the stakes are just as high. It's on-the-job training once again, and, after a stellar outing in game one, he'll follow Max Fried in hopes of keeping the momentum going. With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon on the mend, they need Schlittler to do again what he did in year one, but over the full course of a season.

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) pumps his fist as he leaves the field after pitching the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Schlittler understands better than anybody what the task is in 2026.

"I'm just happy to be healthy and to get the season rolling," he said, according to the New York Post's Dan Martin. "It's for sure an honor to be starting the second game. And with Carlos and Gerrit hurt, someone's got to step up."

Schlittler's Role

As the Yankees attempt to figure out the bullpen roles in the early goings of the year, Schlittler, like his fellow comrades in the rotation, will have to do what Fried did against the Giants. Give the Yankees length. With Fried going as deep into the game as he did, the bullpen, which has more question marks than answers, wasn't tested.

Mar 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Schlittler delivering a quality start would help a bullpen that doesn't quite have an identity yet, aside from David Bednar and Camilo Doval at the back end. It is something he's been capable of so far in a career that is in its infancy, too.

In Schlittler's final three starts of the season last year, he pitched seven shutout innings, striking out seven Orioles in the process. Then, against Boston in the Wild Card round, a game in which he burst onto the national stage, Schlittler shut the Red Sox down. He cruised for eight innings and struck out 12.

That scoreless streak was snapped against the Blue Jays. It was still another great outing. In his second October outing, he gave the Yankees 6.1 IP of two-run ball. It was what the Yankees needed, too, after Rodon and Fried were shelled that series. Unfortunately, the bats didn't show up that game.

For a pitcher who was hardly a household name amongst the Yankee faithful coming out of Spring Training this time around last year, Schlittler very quickly endeared himself. His ability to dominate on the mound is one reason. Schlittler's confidence is another.

"I feel I've pitched in games with a lot more pressure than there feels like there will be in this one," Schlittler continued. "No matter where I am, I'm confident in myself and the guys behind me. I have faith in the lineup and that they know what I'm capable of. I just have to go out there and do it."

If there's one thing that the Yankees are hoping for with Schlittler, it's to outdo Fried once again as he did last postseason. The difference here is that the last time he took the mound after a Fried start, the ace came off of it, suffering one of his bigger postseason failures. This time around, he pitched 6.1 shutout innings in the season opener on the road.

Schlittler may not get as deep into the game as Fried did, considering he had a late start to his spring due to an injury scare, and the Yankees will be monitoring his innings, but another top-notch outing by a starter would be welcome.

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