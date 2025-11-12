Gerrit Cole Gets Honest About Yankees Return Date

If there was one thing the New York Yankees missed this postseason, it was Gerrit Cole. Max Fried and Carlos Rodon did a fine enough job during the regular season. Still, when those lights got bright, the two aces crumpled in the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Cole, with his 2.93 ERA in 12 postseason appearances since signing in New York, would have at least given the team a shot to take the series to a game five.

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pitches during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cole Talks Opening Day Possibility

With the previous season in the books, all eyes are now on 2026 and when Cole will finally make his return to the mound. Speaking at ALS United Greater New York's annual Lou Gehrig Legacy Gala, Cole talked to Madeline Kennedy of the New York Post about potentially being ready for Opening Day. The former Cy Young winner shut down any ideas that it would happen.

"They mentioned that Opening Day is probably out of the picture, and that seems to make the most sense at this point," Cole told Kennedy. "But when, afterwards, I'm not exactly sure. Hopefully, as soon as possible."

Cole returning to the mound can't come soon enough. There will likely be a buildup when he does finally enter the fray. The big hope, of course, will be the postseason. By the time October rolls around, the Yankees hope Cole can lead a rotation with Fried and Rodon, who, on paper, could be the best three-person rotation in the American League. That is, if the two big-money lefties live up to their regular season numbers.

Big Game Pitcher

It has been a long time since Cole imploded at Fenway Park in the 2021 Wild Card Series. That dark mark hung over him for a period of time, but now, a few years removed from that, Cole became one of the best big game pitchers in baseball. If the Yankees were ever able to make it back to the World Series with their ace, there are few starters better than him in the Fall Classic.

In four World Series appearances between the Houston Astros and Yankees, Cole has a 2.36 ERA. The Yankees lost both of the games he started against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, but Cole posted a .71 ERA in two starts.

Oct 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) speaks to the media prior to working out one day before the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

His game one start was a gem. Cole went six innings of one-run ball. Game five should have been one of the defining moments of his career. He pitched 6.1 innings, with five unearned runs. Shoddy defense behind him in one of the worst defensive innings in World Series history ultimately led to the Yankees' downfall.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!