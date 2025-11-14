Fans React to Yankees' Aaron Judge's MVP Win

Aaron Judge has won his third AL MVP award (having won it in 2022 and 2024) and the New York Yankees' fan base is buzzing. On the other hand, fans who had rooted for the underdog, Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh, are navigating their disappointment.

Judge's Fans

Yankee fans had long described the win as inevitable, and they were rewarded.

"NEVER A MF DOUBT BABYYYYYYY LETS GOOOOOO," One fan wrote.

"THATS MY CAPTAIN! Next year maybe we can throw in a World Series MVP too? Please?" Another wrote, hopeful for a championship run in '26.

One fan joked about one of the central arguments of the AL MVP debate for Raleigh, writing, "AARON JUDGE BEAT THE CAL RALEIGH IS A CATCHER NARRATIVE" with a photo of Michael Jordan crying after winning the 1991 NBA Championship.

AARON JUDGE BEAT THE CAL RALEIGH IS A CATCHER NARRATIVE pic.twitter.com/heonSM9zUJ — geecee (@geeceerepsbx) November 14, 2025

Another fan pointed to the fact that Judge still doesn't have a championship ring, despite all his accomplishments over nine seasons in pinstripes.

"Deserved. But still waiting for a WS-Title," They wrote.





"Maybe the Yankees will have to change radically ambition (in many ways) or Judge will change his station.



Otherwise he will be the most recognized Player without the Championship.



It's up to the Yankees Management to make things happen."

"@TheJudge44 🐐🔥

Get him some real help @Yankees," Another wrote, in the same sentiment.





Raleigh's Fans

Raleigh's MVP campaign gave Judge a sincere run for his money, and the two players were considered neck-and-neck for the award before the end of the regular season. Judge had the stronger offensive performance objectively, but fans and commentators argued that Raleigh's home runs (60, a new record for catchers) and his underrated role as a catcher gave him an edge in the debate. The Mariners made it farther than they ever had before in a postseason, and Raleigh was no small part of that.

The argument against Judge often included the fact that the MVP is not the strongest offensive performer. Still, Judge is a strong outfield defender himself, and his leadership of the Yankees should not be understated.

One Raleigh fan suggested that Judge's third win had something to do with a regional bias among the Baseball Writers Association of America voters.

"Was Aaron Judge very good this season? Yes. Elite," They wrote.



"Did Cal Raleigh have a season that’s unlikely to ever be replicated by another catcher? 1000%



What we saw play out is east coast bias and it is what it is."



Was Aaron Judge very good this season? Yes. Elite.



Did Cal Raleigh have a season that’s unlikely to ever be replicated by another catcher? 1000%



What we saw play out is east coast bias and it is what it is. pic.twitter.com/Diy7flBVjV — geno suarez enjoyer (@MarinersF4n) November 14, 2025

"Cal caught 121 games and logged 249 2/3 more innings in the field than Aaron Judge," Another wrote. "That comes to 27 full games on defense at the sport’s most physically and mentally demanding position — add leading the league in HR’s & RBI’s … Cal got robbed."

One seemed to find some humor in the defeat, "Greatest season by a catcher in the entire sports history wasnt MVP lmao".

A betting account shared, "Streets know Cal Raleigh was the real AL MVP, not Aaron Judge 🫡"

Streets know Cal Raleigh was the real AL MVP, not Aaron Judge 🫡 pic.twitter.com/WKid2UVGKL — betr (@betr) November 14, 2025

KutterIsKing (@KutterIsKing), a Boston Red Sox fan account known for trolling the Yankees on Twitter, simply wrote, "Rigged".

In the end, the Raleigh campaign was not enough to take down one of the greatest of all time, at least this year. Raleigh will go down in history for this season, and will both players will attempt to recreate their success in 2026.

