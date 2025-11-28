Former Yankees Outfielder Wants to Join Front Office

If New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is looking for a fresh voice to add to the club's front office, he doesn't have to look far.

Former Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin says he's ready to become a big-league executive.

"Man I swear I could help so many front offices," Maybin posted on X.

"Honest Voice"

"Evaluating winning players, building rosters, getting fair deals done. Some teams are one honest voice away from taking off. I have lived it in multiple organizations and seen what it takes to lose and what it takes to win," Maybin added.

Maybin spent 15 years in the majors, playing for the Yankees, Mets, San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs.

Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Cameron Maybin hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The highlight of his career came in 2017, when helped the Astros win the World Series.

Maybin spent the 2019 season in the Bronx, hitting .285 with a career-high 11 home runs in 82 games.

A lifetime .254 hitter, Maybin batted .333 during the Yankees' 2019 playoff run.

He last played in the majors in 2021, with a nine-game stint with the Mets.

Making Things Happen

In making his front-office pitch, Maybin claimed he's already making things happen.

"I understand the young player and the vet. And low key I had a little something to do with Jazz coming to the Yankees too," the 38-year-old Maybin tweeted.

By Jazz, we assume he's meaning second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who the Yankees acquired before the 2024 MLB trade deadline in a deal with the Miami Marlins.

Chisholm flourished in pinstripes this past season, earning his second All-Star nod and first Silver Slugger Award.

The 27-year-old set career highs with 31 home runs and 80 RBIs. Chisholm also stole 31 bases to become only the third Yankee to join the 30-30 club.

Outfielder Bobby Bonds was the first Yankee with a 30-30 season, doing so in 1975. Second baseman Alfonso Soriano did it twice, going 30-30 in 2002 and 2003.

Possible Backlash

As for Maybin, he might not find any takers right now because he's facing possible backlash from a recent MLB investigation.

That's because he has been implicated as part of a massive sexual harassment scandal surrounding the Detroit Tigers organization.

According to an investigation by The Athletic, Maybin is one of eight former members of the Detroit Tigers organization, business arm or broadcast partners that were accused of mistreating women working with the team. The accusations range from offensive comments to physical harm from several employees surrounding the team, including four vice presidents, since 2023.

Maybin reportedly made lewd comments to a female team employee and sent inappropriate text messages and calls to at least two women associated with the Tigers. In texts acquired by The Athletic, Maybin told one woman "probably not the best idea we hang I'm trying to stay married."

Per The Athletic, human resources officials within the Tigers organization were inquiring about Maybin's behavior at the beginning of the 2023 season. While Maybin continued to appear in broadcasts throughout the season, he was not brought back for 2024.

