Former Player Urging Yankees to Make Blockbuster Trade

Would there be a better postseason rotation than one with a trio that features Tarik Skubal, Gerrit Cole, and Max Fried? There's an opportunity for the New York Yankees to make that happen if the Detroit Tigers do end up shopping their ace, as many have predicted.

One person who believes the Yankees should pull the trigger on such a deal is Cameron Maybin, who played for the team in 2019 and had one of his most productive seasons at the plate that year. According to Maybin, it could be the best move for them to put the team over the top.

"Tucker and Bellinger will shake up somebody's offseason, but the move that would take over the entire league is the Yankees going to get Skubal," Maybin wrote on X. "Tigers clearly don't want to pay him, or they would have already.... I'm sure they're trying to justify or convince themselves how's it's probably not smart to pay Skubal what he deserves."

Oct 7, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cameron Maybin (38) celebrates his solo home run during the ninth inning of game three of the 2019 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-Imagn Images | David Berding-Imagn Images

Maybin then made another proclamation, involving another high-end pitcher.

"But imagine pairing him with a healthy Sandy Alcantara in the Bronx along with Fried, Cole, Rodon," Maybin added. "That is a playoff nightmare for every lineup in baseball. And I don't want to hear anything about payroll. This is the Yankees. If you want to win, you find a way to make it happen!"

High Heat in October

In this fantasy scenario, where the Yankees end up getting Skubal and Alcantara, they would be set up not only as one of the best rotations on paper but also as the hardest-throwing in the sport.

At the back end would be Cam Schlittler, who sits at 98 MPH according to Baseball Savant. Then there is Alcantara, who, despite a down year, still averaged 97.4 MPH on his heater. Just like Alcantara, Skubal, arguably the best pitcher in baseball not named Paul Skenes, also sits at 97.4 MPH on his fastball.

Hitting good pitching is hard enough in baseball. Envisioning an opposing team coming to the Bronx on a chilly October night, needing to fend off a medley of fastballs that are between 98 and 100 MPH, and on top of that, are also hurling wicked breaking stuff, is a tantalizing thought.

Sep 25, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out against Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This is a rotation that postseason dreams are made of. It may be a fantasy, though, because it would be hard to see any team in baseball giving up what they need to to land Skubal, while also taking on the remaining money left on Alcantara's deal. The Yankees are one of the few who can do both, and likely do so comfortably, but it's a matter of whether they will.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!﻿