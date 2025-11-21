Mock Trade Sends Tarik Skubal to Yankees

Tarik Skubal was a force for the Detroit Tigers in 2025, and he could be just what the New York Yankees are looking for this offseason. With pitching among their top priorities, Skubal would be a powerful addition to the Yankees' injured rotation.

In a trade package proposed by MLB Insider Jim Bowden, the Yankees could land Skubal by trading away outfielder Spencer Jones, right-handed pitcher Will Warren, right-handed pitcher Carlos Lagrange and right-handed pitcher Bryce Cunningham. It would make perfect sense for the Yankees' effort to contend again in 2026, and it would mean a strong class of young arms for the Tigers' future.

The Yankees have hesitated to trade Jones before. The 24-year-old slugger was just added to their 40-man roster at the deadline, and at the trade deadline back in July, the Yankees would not trade Jones away for anyone but Pittsurgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes. This offseason, however, they might weigh their priorities differently.

Skubal in Warren's place would strengthen the rotation without a doubt, as the young starter finished the 2025 regular season with a 4.44 ERA and was ultimately used out of the bullpen. The Yankees love home-grown talent, and might be loath to part with a promising arm from their farm system, but Warren could bring his current potential elsewhere as a starter or a reliever.

Bowden's argument for Lagrange makes particular sense for the Tigers' offseason priority to shore up pitching. The trade proposal sees Skubal heading to New York in exchange for a significant chunk of the Yankees' up-and-coming pitchers, and Lagrange may be the golden goose.

"Lagrange is arguably the Yankees’ top pitching prospect," Bowden wrote. "The 6-foot-7 right-hander can hit 102-mph with his fastball and he has a pair of breaking balls that can be plus at times. He’s dealt with a back injury in the past, but he had a breakout season in 2025, topping 100 innings for the first time (120 innings between High A and Double A). He can rack up the strikeouts at a high rate (12.6 per nine innings in 2025), though the walk rate still needs to come down significantly."

What Skubal Offers the Yankees

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws against Mariners during the first inning of ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skubal finished 2025 with a 2.21 ERA in 31 starts. At 29 years old, he would round out the Yankees' aging pros and their younger class of less proven starters, and he would bring a history of consistency. Skubal's career ERA sits at 3.08 over his five MLB seasons, and he has been particularly accomplished in his most recent two seasons. For 2024 and 2025, Skubal led the AL in ERA, won the AL Cy Young Award twice, made two All-Star appearances and earned two All-MLB First Team nods. For 2024, he led the AL in wins and the MLB in strikeouts.

