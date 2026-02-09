Yankees Will Be 'Awesome' Running It Back

The New York Yankees report to spring training this week in Tampa, Fla. with a roster which largely resembles last year's club. But that's OK, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has taken a lot of heat during Hot Stove season for re-signing outfielders Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham while passing on the biggest bats and arms on the free-agent market.

"One GM I thought most thoroughly conveyed a near universal feeling said, 'I know it’s not exciting to fans to say we are running it back, but they were good last year. Bellinger is a uniquely good fit for that ballpark [Yankee Stadium]. Their offense was awesome last year, and we have them with the Dodgers to be awesome again this year,'" the executive told Sherman.

"'Winning the offseason is so overrated. If Bellinger played for someone else and they brought him in, that would be viewed as an A-plus move. They got better on the bases and defense as last year went on, [Anthony] Volpe was playing with a busted up shoulder. (Gerrit) Cole didn’t play. I look at it and I wouldn’t have done much different from them,'" the GM said to Sherman.

Running It Back

The Yankees reached the American League Division Series in 2025 after winning 94 games in the regular season. Despite losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in the playoffs, Cashman resisted the urge to sign a big-ticket free agent like outfielder Kyle Tucker, who received a four-year, $240 million contract from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cashman's most controversial move was to offer the one-year qualifying offer to Grisham, who surprisingly accepted the $22 million contract.

Jul 19, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) and center fielder Trent Grisham (12) celebrate after a victory over the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As a result, the Yankees have a glut of outfielders, making Jasson Dominguez and top slugging prospect Spencer Jones possible trade bait.

Arms Race

The Yankees certainly could use another arm with Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt all missing the start of the 2026 season while recovering from surgery.

New York's bullpen could use a fresh arm as well after losing Devin Williams and Luke Weaver in free agency. Williams signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Mets. Weaver joined Williams in moving from the Bronx to Queens, signing a two-year, $22 million contract with the Mets.

The Mets also traded for Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, one of many potential targets initially linked to the Yankees.

As for the pinstripes, New York is sticking with the theme of running it back by re-signing veteran right-handed bat Paul Goldschmidt, who figures to get some at-bats as a possible platoon with Ben Rice at first base.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!