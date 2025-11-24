Hal Steinbrenner Gets Honest About Yankees’ Rotation Concerns

Speaking at his first press appearance since the New York Yankees changed their "no beards" policy, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner spoke on the team's starting rotation, noting just one concern.

"Hal Steinbrenner: 'I really love our starting rotation next year,' but he said the #Yankees have to get through April and will keep their options open," The New York Daily News' Gary Phillips wrote on Twitter.



"He said they have options in the OF (wouldn't comment on [Cody] Bellinger or specific free agents) and said the team needs bullpen help."

The sentiment is a common one, as the Yankees are expected to have one of the strongest starting rotations in the league once everyone is healthy. They currently boast the talents of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt (all injured), Max Fried, Cam Schlittler and Will Warren, as well as recently re-signed Ryan Yarbrough who they could use as a starter in the spring if they choose to.

Sep 5, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (33) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In the meantime, the three Yankees recovering from their respective season-ending surgeries from last year (in Rodon's case, he was able to play the entire 2025 season before going under the knife) will miss at least the very beginning of spring 2026. The Yankees will need to round out their rotation with a reliable arm to get the spring started, and as Steinbrenner echoed, they will also be shopping for some bullpen arms.

Yankees' Offseason Pitching Moves So Far

In addition to Yarbrough, the Yankees took left-handed reliever Tim Hill's $3 million club option for 2026, keeping a reliable bullpen arm on board. At the recent deadline, the Yankees non-tendered Mark Leiter Jr., Jake Cousins, Scott Effross, Ian Hamilton and Michael Arias, all of whom are now free agents. The move freed up room on the roster for big bullpen moves, and the Yankees are expected to use it.

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Devin Williams (38) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The bullpen was a trouble spot in 2025, and the Yankees lost their fair share of games to blown saves, with Camilo Doval making up six of those on his own. Devin Williams became known for a similar problem, but came into his own when moved away from the closer role and into a lower leverage spot. By the end of the season, the current free agent had earned himself a standing ovation in Yankee Stadium for clean work, but it might not have been enough to justify a reunion.

The Yankees are also expected to make a play at Japanese starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai — a 27-year-old right-hander who could shore up the aging rotation and bolster them in the spring and beyond.

