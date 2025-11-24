Yankees Could Have Major Competitor for Cody Bellinger

For the second offseason in a row, the New York Yankees are poised to compete with their crosstown rivals for the top outfielder(s) on the free agent market.

The New York Mets made the biggest trade of the offseason thus far upon sending long-time franchise fixture Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien.

Nimmo has five years and $105 million remaining on his contract while Semien has three years and $72 million, meaning the Mets have some newfound financial flexibility as part of the move.

The Mets have also created an opening in their outfield in the process and thus could heavily pursue the likes of Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, who are reportedly among the Yankees' top targets this winter.

Sep 21, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases after hitting a double against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Another Bidding War?

The Big Apple's two clubs went head-to-head for one of the most prominent free agents in MLB history last offseason in Juan Soto, who had spent the 2024 campaign in The Bronx following a trade from the San Diego Padres in December 2023.

Most pundits expected Soto to return to the Yankees after posting a .989 OPS with 41 home runs for the team while also helping them reach the World Series for the first time since 2009. Instead, he opted for a 15-year deal with the Mets worth $765 million.

One of the Bronx Bombers' reactive moves in the aftermath of losing Soto was acquiring Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs. He was stellar for the Yankees in 2025, slashing .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs and 4.9 fWAR, but the Mets are lurking as a potential landing spot for him in free agency.

"The Mets also we hear, not unexpectedly, will be looking at Cody Bellinger, a guy who fits them perfectly," the New York Post's Jon Heyman said on Nov. 12.

Though the Mets have always made sense as a destination for Bellinger given their preexisting opening in center field and even at first base as they look to upgrade their defense, Tucker has now become more of a realistic option for them with Nimmo no longer on the roster.

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Should Yankees Be Worried?

At this point in time, it would appear that the Yankees are still in a strong spot when it comes to retaining Bellinger. He, by all accounts, enjoyed his lone year with the club that his father, Clay, once played for, and his swing fits perfectly within Yankee Stadium's confines.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand went so far as to say that the Yankees are the "clear favorite" to sign Bellinger last week, though that statement was obviously made before the Mets created another vacancy in their outfield that the former NL MVP could theoretically fill.

The Nimmo news is far more pertinent on the Tucker side of things, though, as he was never truly a realistic fit for the Mets before the former was dealt given that he and Soto were set to man the corner outfield spots for the blue and orange once again in 2026.

Perhaps the Mets will shy away from handing Tucker, who posted an .841 OPS with 22 homers and 25 stolen bases for the Chicago Cubs this past season, a big deal after bringing in Soto last offseason, which would aid the Yankees' pursuit.

At the same time, though, that could make Bellinger a more enticing addition for the Mets at a lower price point. MLB Trade Rumors projected that he'll land a five-year, $140 million contract, which would pale in comparison to Tucker's forecasted deal of 11 years and $400 million.

The Yankees have the bankroll to enter, and win, a bidding war with the Mets, but their limits might be tested if their neighbors in Queens are now willing to be more aggressive in their pursuit of Tucker and/or Bellinger with Nimmo out of the picture and some future money freed up.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!﻿