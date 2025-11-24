Yankees Star Targets Could Mean Bad News for Young Outfielders

The New York Yankees are working on their outfield this offseason, and Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker are the two biggest names they're reportedly chasing. While the Yankees might prefer a reunion with Bellinger, they still have their eyes on Tucker, and either outcome could be bad for two current outfielders on their 40-man roster.

The Yankees' competition for Bellinger may have just intensified with their cross-town rival New York Mets' recent shake-up trade. The Mets sent outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in exchange for second baseman Marcus Semien, a move that shocked the MLB world and created space for Bellinger in their offseason plans. If the Yankees end up landing Tucker or Bellinger, they are projected to shake up their roster, which could mean top prospect Spencer Jones and/or current outfielder Jasson Dominguez could have their 2026 hopes dashed.

"[...] the thing is, if Bellinger does return to the Bronx, there’s added uncertainty surrounding the team’s developing outfielders, Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones (No. 4 overall top prospect), Fox Sports' Deesha Thosar wrote on the pair of young players. "It’s hard to imagine a world in which Bellinger, Grisham, and Aaron Judge are patrolling the outfield and Dominguez/Jones are still on the 40-man roster. In that scenario, expect a trade to be made."

"If Bellinger signs elsewhere, then it’s more likely the Yankees open spring training with Dominguez and Jones competing for the open left-field job. Of course, New York is still keeping tabs on top free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker, too. If the team makes any outside addition to the outfield, Dominguez or Jones could be on the move."

This is a Good Thing

Aug 22, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) catches a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In any case, it would be a good thing for the team. Jones and Dominguez are under-proven in the outfield, with Jones uncertain as a call-up for 2026 anyway, and Dominguez still reportedly figuring out his position in the outfield. The Yankees' 2025 outfield makeup — Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Bellinger — would be their current favorite outcome from the offseason, as it saves them from leaning too heavily on their younger up-and-comers.

Arguably the weakest link from that cohort, Grisham, is already a sure thing for 2026, and the outfield doesn't exactly need another question mark. Grisham recently accepted his $22 million qualifying offer and will join Judge in the outfield when the spring comes. Grisham had a breakout season in 2026, and the Yankees are willing to take a chance on him doing it again. Faced with a market expected to have offered him a more profitable multi-year deal, Grisham was clearly willing to take the same chance on himself. They likely don't want to take two chances.

After Grisham's decision, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman noted the team's interest once again in reuniting with Bellinger, sharing that the Grisham reunion was an "important piece taken care of off last year's team."

