Yankees Bullpen Won't Include Reliever Reunion

The New York Yankees won 94 games last season despite inconsistent work by the club's bullpen.

Following their loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series, the Yankees watched a pair of shaky high-leverage arms leave for greener pastures, creating openings on the pitching staff.

One of them won't be filled by former Yankees reliever Lou Trivino.

"Free-agent reliever Lou Trivino in agreement with Phillies on minor-league deal with invitation to major-league spring training, source tells. Ended last season with Phillies," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.

Remember When?

The Yankees acquired Trivino and Frankie Montas before the 2022 MLB trade deadline in a trade with the Oakland A's. The right-handed Trivino made 22 appearances for New York, posting an impressive 1.66 ERA in 21.2 innings of work. But it quickly went downhill from there.

"He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023 and attempted to rehab in 2024 before suffering a shoulder injury," MLB Trade Rumors' AJ Eustace reports.

Trivino started the 2025 season with the San Francisco Giants, who released him in May. The Los Angeles Dodgers took a chance on Trivino, but cut him in July. From there, the 34-year-old went to Philadelphia and finished the season with the Phillies.

On The Mend

In the end, Trivino made 47 appearance last season, his first since the Tommy John surgery, going 3-2 with a 3.97 ERA.

Oct 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Lou Trivino (56) pitches against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game one of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"The deal is a no-risk flier for the Phillies. While his performance in 2025 was rusty overall, Trivino excelled at limiting hard contact. His average exit velocity allowed and hard-hit rate were both in the 93rd percentile or better according to Statcast," Eustance adds.

New York's bullpen could use a fresh arm as well after losing Devin Williams and Luke Weaver in free agency. Williams signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Mets. Weaver joined Williams in moving from the Bronx to Queens, signing a two-year, $22 million contract with the Mets.

Bullpen Anchor

David Bednar figures to anchor the Yankees relief staff, following his midseason acquisition last year from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The right-hander went 4-0 with 10 saves and a 2.19 ERA in 22 appearances for New York.

The Yankees bullpen figures to see a lot of action early in the 2026 season, with starters Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt all recovering from surgery.

Will the Yankees regret passing on a reunion with Trivino? It's possible, provided the righty can build on the momentum from last season.

"While his four-seam velocity of 94.8 MPH in 2025 was still above-average, it was down from 95.6 MPH in 2022," Eustance notes. "His cutter velocity of 91.8 MPH was his lowest since the 2020 season, while his sinker velocity also declined slightly."

