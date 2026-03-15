Luis Gil's Tough Game Should Worry Yankees Fans

The New York Yankees have a bit of a pitching problem. While they're gearing up tp have one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball, injuries will have the Pinstripes relying on some of their less consistent talent to open the season. At the heart of what could be a worrying beginning to 2026, is Luis Gil.

Gil's most recent outing, against the Detroit Tigers, should make fans at least a little concerned. In three innings and 68 pitches, Gil allowed nine hits, seven earned runs, including three home runs, and one walk. While he struck out two batters, he finished the game with a 6.28 ERA. Those stats are far from the performance that made him the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year and helped propel his club to a World Series appearance.

Sep 23, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

While no one Spring Training game (or, for that matter, one of 162 regular season games) is reflective of a pitcher's overall talent, Opening Day is getting closer and closer. The Yankees are missing Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole to start the season and will have to rely on Gil, Ryan Weathers and Will Warren to make up the starting rotation behind Max Fried and Cam Schlittler.

The play from George M. Steinbrenner field was so bad that Yankees insider Bryan Hoch took to social media to point out that remind fans that the team won't necessarily need a fifth starter in the rotation for their first series of the season because of extra rest granted by off days.

Three homers and seven runs allowed for Luis Gil this afternoon. Because of off-days, the Yankees won't need a fifth starter the first turn through the rotation. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 15, 2026

There's no denying that a bad stretch of games doesn't define a season, nor should Gil be removed from starting. But the Yankees' championship aspirations aren't going to be helped if April and May don't go well due to sloppy pitching.

Yankees' Luis Gil Has Recent History of Inconsistency

Gil was inconsistent in 2025, though he missed much of the season due to a high grade lat strain. In 11 starts, he posted a 3.32 ERA, but the individual games could vary wildly. Sometimes, he'd shut out an opposing team, like against the Red Sox on September 12. But other times, teams could get nine hits and four earned runs off of him in 4.2 innings, which happened against the Minnesota Twins just five days later.

Gil certainly has the ability to be the star starter he was in 2024. However, there's obviously work to be done, and the Yankees will need him to be at his best to get the season off on the right foot. With Opening Day just a week away, the time to step up is now.

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