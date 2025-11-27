What MLB Execs Poll Really Says About Yankees' Offseason

The New York Yankees have been in on reuniting with Cody Bellinger from jump, but a recent poll of MLB executives may be casting doubt on that dream.

In the poll, which included 16 executives, asked them who out of four free agent hitters — Kyle Schwarber, Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso or Bellinger — they believe will return to his original team. Bellinger received zero votes on the question of returning to the Yankees.

The phrasing of the question is crucial, as it appears to have asked respondents to choose just one player, making the seven votes for Schwarber and zero for Bellinger logical, and not necessarily important to his chances.

The poll does not appear to have asked about each player's individual likelihood of returning. The two remaining players each got two votes, and one executive declined to vote on the question.

Kyle Tucker Instead?

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Six executives predicted that the Yankees will be the team to sign outfield free agent Kyle Tucker, who is expected by six executives (based on a discrete question) to sign for close to $400 million. Ten executives did not see the number reaching such heights, but several gave longer answers on the Yankees as a destination.

"I see it at $350 million over 10 years," one exec said, via ESPN. "My prediction is the Yankees."

"I don't think he gets to $400 million," another said. "Seems to me the right number will be in the mid-300's [...] but as we always say, it only takes one, so I wouldn't be completely shocked if it ended up starting with a four. I think he ends up with the Yankees."

Likely Rivals to Land Tucker and Bellinger

The players' respective markets are competitive and broad, but there are especially painful landing places for the outfielders. The cross-town rival New York Mets and the coastal rival Los Angeles Dodgers both have outfield needs at the moment, and they are both likely suspects.

The Mets in particular, who recently made a shocking outfield move by trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Marcus Semien, could poach Bellinger just one year after signing Juan Soto from the Yankees' outfield.

It's possible the memory of that pain will motivate the Yankees to be more aggressive, but time will tell.

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a double in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees, again, have stated that they are interested in a reunion, and it may only be a matter of price. It seems unlikely that the Yankees will opt for the more expensive of the two outfielders under the circumstances, but if they lose out on Bellinger, Tucker is obviously a powerful bat and would fit well with their offseason priorities.

Per a recent Bleacher Report "BS Meter", the Mets may well land Tucker or Bellinger given their recently-opened outfield gap, and the Dodgers may want Bellinger back right where got his start.

