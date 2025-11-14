Most Valuable Dogs on Display for Yankees Superstar Slugger

Aaron Judge further cemented himself as the best player on the planet after locking in his third MVP, but, depending on who you talk to, the captain for the New York Yankees may not have been the only star that night. His dogs, Gus and Penny, also need some praise.

The two precious dachshunds sat beside their towering six-foot-seven dad, happy to share their space with him and likely unaware of his ability to hit .400, launch 50 homers, and lead one of the most storied franchises in American sports.

Gus and Penny Judge were the real stars of their dad's MVP interview ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YApzA5s7bi — MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2025

When Don Mattingly, who also shared some camera time with his pet cat, announced that Judge won, the Judge family and Tyler Wade erupted, and so too did his dog Gus. Joining in on the annual family MVP celebration, Gus barked a few times, probably wondering why everybody was being loud. The tiny dachshund then jumped onto Judge's lap, staring up at dad, then looking over to mom, Samantha.

From one Yankees great to another!



Don Mattingly announces Aaron Judge as the 2025 AL MVP 💪 https://t.co/eljyAVwNOC pic.twitter.com/NCFP6XktjO — MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2025

In the corner was Judge's other dog, Penny. Penny was not as loud as their sibling. The tiny dachshund went into a corner on the couch, rolled up in a ball, then let out a pronounced yawn. Penny did eventually move from her position after jumping on the top of the couch, and hiding behind dad's head.

Plus here’s a real life photo of Aaron judge and his two dachshunds Gus and Penny pic.twitter.com/NYk1eq4WOX — 🏙Liberty🏙 (@Liberty_pup) September 9, 2024

Judge and Mattingly weren't the only ones to proudly share the spotlight with their dogs. So too did Shohei Ohtani. The superstar for the Los Angeles Dodgers sat with his dog Decoy and wife, Mamiko.

Decoy sitting front and center with Ohtani has become a staple of the two-time World Series winner and four-time MVP's acceptance speeches. His lovely dog made their debut in 2023, following the announcement by MLB Network.

Decoy is the Most Valuable Pup 3 years in a row! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/vwcO98tyF4 — MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2025

In that instance, Ohtani showered his pet with treats. Decoy was a little more antsy in 2024 and 2025, though. In back-to-back years, Decoy jumped off the couch mid-interview. That could have been either a display of athleticism, showing dad he could move his legs, too, or the dog having had enough of everybody being so loud in his home.

This World Series isn't just Dodgers vs. Yankees. It's not just Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge. We get to see Decoy go head-to-head with Gus and Penny. This is special. pic.twitter.com/3lGggdyTNd — Alex Watt (@alexwattxyz) October 21, 2024

It's reassuring to know that superstar athletes are just like us. There is always one person on the work Zoom call who will have their dog sniffing at the camera. In the middle of a meeting or presentation, a snout will take over a screen. Either that or the person half paying is sitting at a desk with their furry companion, petting them as they lay their head on their chair's armrest, forgetting that their microphone is on while they shower their best friend with loving affirmations of "good boy" or "good girl."

In the case of Ohtani and Judge, the call was about winning MVP, but point still stands. It's the dogs who stand out most.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!