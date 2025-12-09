Nationals Could Be One-Stop-Shop for Yankees

The Washington Nationals might not be having a full-on fire sale, but their general manager, Paul Toboni, has been open about the fact that nobody is off the table for the right price. The two names he mentioned are budding stars CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore, both of whom were acquired in the Juan Soto trade when he was initially traded to the San Diego Padres. If the New York Yankees do miss out on Cody Bellinger and don't pay the price for NPB fireballer Tatsuya Imai, Washington could be a one-stop shop for Brian Cashman's bombers.

Toboni was asked about trading some of his young talent earlier this week. He said it's worth entertaining.

"It would just be kind of negligent to just not entertain it," Toboni said, according to Andrew Golden of the Washington Post. "So, CJ or otherwise, we'll have our ears open. The worst thing that can happen is we say no, and we go back to having our regularly scheduled programming."

Sep 13, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) throws to first for an out during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Yankees are one of the teams linked to Gore, according to Golden. Others are the San Diego Padres, who could be committed to a reunion, and the Yankees' AL East Rival, Boston Red Sox.

"It's tricky because we're sitting here thinking to ourselves, 'Gosh, it's going to be really fun to see a player achieve X, Y, and Z' once we put them in this environment to develop," Toboni continued in the Post. "At the same time, I don't want to be redundant with what I just keep saying, but we do have to be open-minded when other teams come our way and give strong offers."

The Positives and Negatives of Abrams and Gore

A singular package of Gore may not gut the Yankees' farm system, but packaging him with Abrams would cost a pretty penny prospect-wise. There is no doubt that if Cashman were to make a trade like this, he would be acquiring two players under control, though, which is why a team should do it. Gore isn't a free agent until 2028, and Abrams wouldn't hit the market until 2029.

The big positives with Gore and Abrams are that there are significantly fewer red flags with them than if Hal Steinbrenner goes and pays Imai and Bellinger. While Abrams has never posted a wRC+ above 107 in his career, the star potential is there. Plus, with Steinbrenner's stringent budgeting, Abrams wouldn't hamper future acquisitions the way Bellinger would if his contract goes south and he becomes this era's Jacoby Ellsbury.

The same goes with Tatsuya Imai. While Imai has ace stuff, Gore is at least somewhat proven in MLB. Gore had an 80th percentile whiff rate and strikeout rate last season, and if he works on his walks, he'll be a star in this league.

Sep 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Abrams' 22.2% pull rate plays at Yankee Stadium, the issue is that the Yankees are intent on adding a right-handed bat. Also, he probably would have to convert to the outfield, because the Yanks aren't ready to let go of the Volpe dream, and Abrams has been a butcher at short his whole career. There's no telling how he would do in left field if they planned on moving him out there.

Gore on his own would make more sense, but if there's a shot to get Abrams too, and it's a price Cashman is comfortable with, it's hard to see why he wouldn't pounce. If a team can get younger, they should jump at the chance.

