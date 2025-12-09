The New York Yankees are pursuing a reunion with Cody Bellinger, and at the winter meetings, his agent, Scott Boras, dropped some creative hints about the market for the coveted outfielder.

"It's not for me to Judge," Boras began, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. "Great players see Red. If they have a big bat Yanked out of their lineup. I haven't Met a team that Dodges a five-tool player to Phil the center field need is a Giant step toward the playoffs. North and South. Outfielders that fly with power, they're rare birds. There's a lot of Angel investors that are looking for versatile outfielders. Other than that, Belli doesn't have much interest."

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a double in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The list of puns is being taken to mean that Bellinger is drawing interest from the Yankees, the Cincinnati Reds, the New York Mets, his former team in the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Francisco Giants, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels.

Bellinger is expected to go to a big-market team, given his history with the Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs, so the list makes sense. Bellinger is projected to land a seven-year, $182 million contract by The Athletic's Tim Britton.

And the Payroll?

Boras also stated that the Yankees have not indicated to him that they will be making an effort to lower the payroll for the coming season, despite some widely-circulated (and likely overblown) recent comments from owner Hal Steinbrenner.

"They've never made mention of that," Boras said, h/t Kirschner. I go back with what they did with Soto last year. Hal, Randy and Cash did everything they could possibly do to pursue a great talent. I have no reason that they wouldn't approach this market any different than that."

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers of game three of the NLDS during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Boras shared the news just moments before the Phillies' deal with Kyle Schwarber made the airwaves, and it is unclear whether that deal will affect their pursuit of Bellinger.

The Yankees have made only three major offseason moves so far: outfielder Trent Grisham has accepted his $22 million qualifying offer, making him and Aaron Judge locks for the 2026 outfield, and have re-upped reliever Tim Hill and Ryan Yarbrough, who they may use as a rotation arm in the spring.

Bellinger's season in the Bronx is clearly making him a hot commodity at the winter meetings, and if the Yankees can't land him, they are expected to go after fellow free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker. If they can't land either player, they can rely on their younger cohort of outfielders, or chase a stronger option in trade.

