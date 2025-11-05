Cam Schlittler’s Yankees Moment Named a 2025 Postseason Best
New York Yankees breakout starting pitcher Cam Schlittler had a banner beginning with the Yankees, becoming an almost instant fan favorite after his promotion to the majors. It was one particular postseason start that cemented him into Yankees history, and fans are still talking about it.
MLB's Anthony Castrovince named Schlittler's legendary performance against the Boston Red Sox in their October 2 shutout win as a top moment of the MLB postseason. Schlittler's outing took the Yankees to a Wild Card victory.
"As if a Yankees-Red Sox series needed any more juice, the Yanks gave the start in the winner-take-all Game 3 to a rookie pitcher from Walpole, Mass.," Castrovince wrote.
"Safe to say Cam Schlittler has defected, because he owned this game. Making his postseason debut, he became the first pitcher in postseason history to throw at least eight scoreless innings with at least 12 strikeouts and no walks. The Yankees cruised, 4-0."
Schlittler's Impact
Ultimately, the Game 3 win represented the first time the Yankees eliminated the Red Sox in the postseason since 2003, when Aaron Boone hit an extra-innings moonshot in Game 7 of the ALCS.
Schlittler explained after the fact that the win had been a personal one. Prior to the game, the 24-year-old starter had shared that he had converted his family, who are from Massachusetts, to root for the Yankees while he pitches there, and fans from Boston did not take kindly to the revelation. It appeared, to Schlittler and to baseball fans, that Red Sox fans had gone after his mother on Twitter, and that she had set her account to "private" as a result. Schlittler used the perceived affront as fuel.
"There's a line I think they crossed a little bit," Schlittler said, h/t CBS Sports' Matt Geagan. "I'm a competitor. I'm going to go out there and make sure I shut them down. You know Boston fans. It's just how it is. We're aggressive back home and we're gonna try and get under peoples' skin. They just picked the wrong guy to do it to – and the wrong team to do it to as well."
Schlittler's Future in Pinstripes
Schlittler was called up as a result of Clarke Schmidt's season-ending injury in July, and immediately drew positive attention for his velocity and work ethic. In his MLB debut, Schlittler finished the regular season with a 2.96 ERA in 14 starts with a 4-3 record. He was thrust into a postseason starting role without very much time to prove himself, and clearly delivered when the fall came. Schlittler is expected to be part of a remarkably strong starting rotation come spring 2026, which is expected to include Max Fried and Will Warren while several starters recover from their injuries, at least at the very beginning.
