Yankees Predicted to Steal Former All-Star From Blue Jays
The New York Yankees have a multitude of needs this offseason, but starting pitching ranks near the top of that list. With both Carlos Rodón (elbow) and Gerrit Cole (elbow) set to miss the beginning of the 2026 season, the club should have at least spot open in their rotation next to Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil and Will Warren.
While the Yankees have been linked to some of the top arms that are expected to be available over the next few months, including Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, but they could also look to make some more measured moves instead of a major splash.
MLB Trade Rumors recently released their contract and team predictions for the top 50 players in this year's class. One member of their four-writer panel in Steve Adams believes New York will poach right-hander Chris Bassitt from the Toronto Blue Jays, who the site thinks will command a two-year, $38 million contract.
"Bassitt just wrapped up a three-year, $63MM deal with the Blue Jays," they wrote. "He remained the steady mid-rotation presence that the Jays expected when they signed him. Bassitt topped 30 starts in all three seasons and posted an earned run average between 3.60 and 4.16 in each year. That included 170 1/3 innings of 3.96 ball this past season. He struck out a slightly above-average 22.6% of opponents against a solid 7.1% walk rate."
Bassitt's Incredible Postseason
Few players were more instrumental to Toronto's success this past postseason than Bassitt.
While the 36-year-old didn't make a single start for the club during October, he was lights-out when called upon from the bullpen.
In seven total appearances, all of which came in either the American League Championship Series or World Series, Bassitt logged a 1.04 ERA with 10 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and a walk over 8 2/3 innings.
Would Bassitt Be a Good Fit for the Yankees?
There shouldn't be any concern about how Bassitt would fit in the New York market since he played for the Mets in 2022 and put up a 3.42 ERA across 181 2/3 innings. Because he doesn't rely on velocity and rather pitches to contact using the eight offerings he has in his arsenal, he should continue aging rather gracefully as well.
Bassitt is a workhorse too, as he's completed 30 or more starts and thrown 170 or more innings in each of his past four full campaigns while owning a 3.77 ERA during that span.
While signing Bassitt wouldn't constitute as a flashy move, he's a dependable veteran who can eat innings while raising the floor, and perhaps the ceiling, of the Yankees' rotation.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!