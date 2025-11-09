Yankees Should Bring Back Former Utilityman
With a need for some bench depth, particularly in the outfield, the New York Yankees should look into reuniting with a utilityman who has spent a large chunk of his career playing for their division rivals.
Rob Refsnyder's days as a professional began when he was selected in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Yankees, and he went on to appear in 94 games for the team before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in July 2017.
The 34-year-old eventually settled in with the Boston Red Sox and became a key platoon bat for them from 2022 to 2025, but now it could be time for him to return to the Yankees via free agency as his career comes to an end.
Refsnyder's Resurgence
After bouncing around between Toronto, the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins following his departure from the Yankees, Refsnyder found a home in Beantown.
Though he was never a full-time player for the Red Sox, he slashed .276/.364/.440 over 936 plate appearances for the club with 27 home runs, 119 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
Despite not being a strong defender, evidenced by his -6 Defensive Runs Saved and -8 Outs Above Average in Boston, Refsnyder's ability to handle all three outfield positions at different points throughout his time there was a valuable trait nonetheless.
Now that he's hitting the open market and seems set on playing in 2026 after previously contemplating retirement last year, Refsnyder profiles as a good fit for his original organization.
Why Yankees Should Push for Refsnyder's Return
Though Refsnyder's big-league career got off to a poor start in The Bronx, as he posted a .643 OPS in 262 trips to the plate from 2015 to 2017 for the Yankees, there's no reason both sides shouldn't be open to running it back nearly a decade later.
With both Amed Rosario and Austin Slater having reached free agency, New York no longer has a viable bench option who specializes in mashing left-handed pitching, which is Refsnyder's bread and butter.
In 791 total plate appearances vs. southpaws in the majors, Refsnyder has slashed .281/.383/.443 with a 129 wRC+ and 22 home runs. In comparison, he's batted .229/.301/.332 to go alongside 11 homers against right-handers.
Refsnyder also has fantastic plate discipline, as he chased just 19.1 percent of the time in 2025 and had an 11.5 percent walk rate, while also boasting an elite hard-hit rate of 52.3 percent this past year.
Spotrac currently projects his market value to be sitting at one year and $4.25 million. If Refsnyder were open to returning to where it all started, the Yankees should absolutely have interest in signing him to a relatively cheap deal for the 2026 campaign.
He's pretty much resigned to playing in the corner outfield spots or serving as a designated hitter these days, but it'd still be worth it for New York.
