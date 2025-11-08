Yankees Named Top Landing Spot for Legendary Pitcher
As the New York Yankees search far and wide for rotation help this offseason, they could reunite Gerrit Cole with one of the best pitchers of the 21st century.
Justin Verlander, who formed one of the league's best one-two punches in recent memory with Cole during their time together with the Houston Astros in 2018 and 2019, is set to become a free agent for the second offseason in a row. MLB Trade Rumors recently put out their contract and team predictions for the top 50 players in this year's class, and Anthony Franco believes that the future Hall of Famer will end up heading to The Bronx this time around.
"Verlander will turn 43 in February, but the future Hall of Famer has no plans to call it quits," the site wrote. "Coming off yet another solid season at age 42, it’s easy to understand why. Though poor support from his lineup and bullpen left the three-time Cy Young winner with just a 4-11 record on the season, everything else in Verlander’s profile still has the look of a mid-rotation starter. He pitched 152 innings with a 3.85 ERA, a 20.7% strikeout rate, a 7.9% walk rate and a 34.5% ground-ball rate. Verlander managed hard contact better than the average pitcher, averaged 93.9 mph on his heater and posted an 11% swinging-strike rate that’s exactly league-average."
MLBTR's contract projection for Verlander came in at one year and $22 million.
Defying Age
During his age-41 campaign with the Astros in 2024, Verlander posted an unsightly 5.48 ERA across 17 starts and 90 1/3 innings while battling shoulder and neck injuries.
He opted not to hang up his cleats, though, and instead signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants worth $15 million. Verlander struggled to open the year, posting a 4.91 ERA over 25 2/3 frames in April, but he eventually found his footing and turned back the clock. He was at his best to close out the season, logging a 2.08 ERA in five September starts as the Giants made a late playoff push that ultimately proved futile.
Verlander's performance should be enough for him to attract a fair amount of suitors and generate a stronger market than he had last offseason, and the Yankees could very well get involved.
Would Verlander Fit in Pinstripes?
It would certainly be a little odd to see Verlander don a Yankees uniform after he's faced the club in plenty of big games over the past 20 years, but he'd make for a solid addition to their 2026 rotation.
New York's primary hope would be that he'd help lead it to October success after recording a 2.62 ERA in 58 1/3 postseason innings against them with the Detroit Tigers and Astros throughout his illustrious career.
The Yankees also need someone to come in and provide some high-level innings with both Carlos Rodón and Cole set to miss the beginning of the season. Considering Verlander should only command a one-year deal and doesn't have a qualifying offer attached to him, he is a logical target for the club.
