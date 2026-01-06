Yankees Linked to Cubs' Gold Glove Second Baseman

The New York Yankees have the potential to trade Jazz Chisholm away this offseason, and if they do, they'll be faced with a massive hole at second base.

To fill that gap, the Yankees have been linked to Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (being shopped as a second baseman in free agency) and, most recently, Chicago Cubs 2025 Gold Glove second baseman Nico Hoerner in trade.

MLB insider Jim Bowden spoke on the possibility of the trade in a recent interview on MLB Radio, also noting that the Yankees have become "obsessed" with adding another right handed bat to the lineup.

"Watch the Yankees on Bichette because I'm being told by opposing GMs that the Yankees are pretty obsessed with adding a right-handed hitter to their lineup," Bowden said. "They feel like they're too left-handed."

"[...] Bichette makes a lot of sense to play second base for them, Chisholm gets moved to third, or maybe they even trade Chisholm to sign Bichette. I've also heard them linked to Nico Hoerner."

Potential Becomes Obsession

The sentiment echoes general manager Brian Cashman's comments at the Winter Meetings that the Yankees are too left-handed, and they would love to add a righty this offseason. He also stated that the market for a right-handed-hitting catcher is too thin, so Austin Wells (whose offense left much to be desired in 2025) is unlikely to be traded away.

If the Yankees trade Chisholm for Hoerner, they get that balance they want, but they take a hit in a few other areas. The two players are comparable in age (Chisholm is 27, Hoerner is 28), and both are elite defenders at second base -- Chisholm is in the 88th percentile among defenders with five Outs Above Average in 2025, and Hoerner won his second Gold Glove for his 2025 season (a stunning 15 OAA).

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) turns a double play during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Hoerner edges Chisholm with a .297 batting average in 2025 to Chisholm's .242, but Chisholm logged a 31-homer, 31-stolen base season against Hoerner's seven home runs and 29 stolen bases. What the Yankees get with Hoerner is a better contact hitter and defender, with the loss of some harder hits. The Yankees are too homer-reliant as it is, and if they can get Cody Bellinger back as well, this move looks perfect for them.

The Yankees obsession with a right-hander might still lead them to Bichette, a move that no Yankee fan would sneeze at, but if a free agent deal with the Blue Jays star doesn't shake down, Hoerner certainly fits right in.

