Yankees' Aaron Judge on Second Cover of MLB The Show

New York Yankees fans don't have to look far to see captain and superstar Aaron Judge. In fact, Judge will soon be coming to a video game store near you, as he'll be gracing the cover of the 2026 edition of MLB: The Show.

Judge, who also appeared on the cover in 2018, is the second player ever to appear on two different editions of the game after Joe Mauer in 2010 and 2011.

The announcement video features Judge ripping down his 2018 cover to reveal the 2026 edition, which features nods to his past with the Fresno State Bulldogs and as three-time AL MVP. The cover also nods to his future, with the logo for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, where Judge will serve as captain of Team USA.

"What's next?," Judge says in the video after a voiceover announcing his historic 2022 milestone when he set the record for single-season home runs in the AL.

MLB: The Show is in its 21st edition after debuting in 2006. Last year, the cover featured Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds and Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles.

According to a release on the game's website, Judge was chosen to represent the journey players go through as they navigate playing in school, to the minors and, finally, the MLB. The game will feature an emphasis on that journey, letting players navigate it almost like they would in the real world.

"This year, MLB The Show is all about leaving your mark like never before. More than any single game, it’s about The Journey. It starts by putting in the hard work in high school, with a continuous drive to be better than the day before and a hunger for a Hall of Fame career," the release says. "That drive was top of mind throughout the development of this year’s game, which is why San Diego Studio and MLB The Show are proud to welcome back 3X American League MVP, Aaron Judge."

Judge had yet another fantastic season in 2025, taking home the AL batting title and slashing .331/ .457/ .688 for an OPS of 1.145 during the regular season. Judge will be back in action next month at the World Baseball Classic after opting not to participate in the last iteration of the competition in 2023 to focus on his role with the Yankees.

