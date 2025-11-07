Yankees' Cam Schlittler Doesn't Need to Apologize to Boston
There are times when Mel Robbins' "Let Them" theory works. That's usually for interpersonal relationships between friends, co-workers, and jilted lovers. Where it doesn't work is when 30 to 40-something-year-old podcasters and faceless social media accounts find a person's mom on X and hound her in droves to the point that she has to go private. That's what happened to the New York Yankees' budding star Cam Schlittler.
The mess began when Schlittler made an innocuous comment about his family, who are lifelong Red Sox fans, now rooting for the Yankees since that's the organization he currently plays for.
"I would say growing up in Boston, I take pride in being from Boston," Schlittler said, according to Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. "When it came to my career and where I want to be, this is where I want to be. [My family is] full Yankee guys now. They don't wear it around as much in Boston, just because. When they are here, they are very prideful about it."
Sox Fans vs. Cam
Most normal people would find this sentiment to be that of a sweet and loving family. What adoring mother wouldn't want the best for their son? Some didn't think so.
According to Schlittler, Boston fans "crossed the line." It was the attack on her that ended up adding extra fuel to his game three performance in the Wild Card series against Boston.
Schlittler's demolition of Boston's season didn't just happen on the field. He spent the night trolling Red Sox fans on social media, finding great joy in their sorrow.
Schlittler's Apology
Things quieted down once the Toronto Blue Jays eliminated the Yankees, but recently, Schlittler issued an apology out of the blue for the things he said.
"Anyone who knows me knows how highly I speak of Boston and how much I love the city," Schlittler said. "I knew how I'd be received starting that game, but I didn't expect people from the area where I grew up to attack my family. Criticism is something I've always handled well, and that stuff doesn't bother me — it just caught me off guard. I know I've been vocal since the start, but I truly respect Boston and that organization. A rivalry is a rivalry, and my loyalty is with New York for as long as I'm here."
You Can't "Let Them"
Schlittler may have chosen the path of being the bigger person in this situation but didn't need to. Fans did cross the line by targeting his mother on social media. This wasn't a simple matter of some guy from the stands yelling that a player on the Yankees sucks. It wasn't the jeering of Roger Clemens in the '90s, when the Fenway collective sarcastically chanted his name. None of those instances is personal. What happened to Schlittler's mom was, and he had every right to run his victory lap after that game.
When Robbins wrote her book "Let Them," she may not have anticipated the level of ire that the city of Boston has for the Yankees. Turning the other cheek in some situations is all well and good, but when it comes to matters of your mother, defending family sometimes supercedes the general measures of decorum expected of athletes in how they deal with unruly fans. Plus, it wasn't like Schlittler was laying into them with expletive-laden rants like he's Charlie Sheen after leaving "Two and a Half Men." These were jovial-toned trolls by a kid running victory laps over a bunch of wierdos online.
Also, Schlittler is only human. Watching that happen to a family member would be jarring for anybody. If anything, he handled the situation fine. The fact that he kept a sense of humor is a testament to his maturity. Schlittler could have said worse, even going after some of the bigger personalities who ran his mother into going private by name. Commenting on Twitter posts was, in itself, an act of turning the other cheek.
The thing about apologizing the way Schlittler did is that it doesn't change anything. The fans who harass family members on social media will continue to do so, regardless of whether he says anything or not. This is why Schlittler's reaction was fine. There needs to be some pushback. You can't let them feel like they can go after loved ones in such a cavalier way.
