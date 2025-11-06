Yankees Among Limited Options For Kyle Tucker
MLB free agency is here, which means it's time for clubs to go big or go home. That includes the New York Yankees, who have some important decisions to make when it comes to the team's outfield for 2026 and beyond.
Does it include Cody Bellinger and/or Trent Grisham, both of whom are on the open market? Or does general manager Brian Cashman make a run at Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is generally considered the best all-around player available in free agency?
"Tucker’s high price tag is likely to limit his suitors to big-market clubs such as the Yankees, Dodgers, Mets, Cubs, Phillies and Giants, though all it takes is two of those teams to get involved in a bidding war for the numbers to swell," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.
No Bronx Tale?
But ESPN's Jeff Passan doesn't have Tucker on the Yankees' radar.
"Tucker falls in that interesting bucket where he will rightly demand a contract in excess of $300 million, but the number of teams willing to pay that will limit his options. The Dodgers and Giants make sense, as do the Phillies," Passan says.
Other Options
ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports Tucker returning to Chicago is unlikely because, "(the) Cubs probably don't want to tie up $35-40 million on one player. Somebody will be willing though, especially if Tucker can slide into a ready-made lineup -- like the Dodgers'.
"There was some fun chatter about him joining his hometown Rays under new ownership, but a megadeal from Tampa isn't likely," Rogers notes. "Industry insiders begin analysis of Tucker with the phrase, 'when he's healthy.' He's as good as it gets at the plate when he is, but a couple of injuries over the past two seasons have thrown a wrench into his overall production."
ESPN's David Schoenfield reports the best fit for Tucker is the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Should the Dodgers pass, look for the San Francisco Giants to be waiting on deck, according to Schoenfield.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed the best fits for Tucker: the Yankees, Dodgers, Phillies, Giants and New York Mets. The former general manager projects Tucker will get a 10-year, $427 million contract.
Tucker, 28, has hit at least 22 home runs in each of the last five seasons. The four-time All-Star won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and Silver Slugger Award in 2023. In fact, Tucker finished fifth in voting for American League MVP in 2023 after driving in a career-high and league-leading 112 runs.
