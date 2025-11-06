Yankees' Cam Schlittler Shares Heartfelt Statement About Boston
Starting pitcher Cam Schlittler had an incredible debut with the New York Yankees in 2025, one that ultimately led him to eliminate his hometown Boston Red Sox in an instant-classic postseason shutout win. The victory, which Schlittler described as a personal one, came on the heels of some Red Sox fans purportedly harassing his mother on social media for converting to Yankee fandom for her son. Schlittler's comments about the City of Boston after the fact have gotten him some attention, good and bad, from the New York and Boston fanbases.
To clear the air with the folks from Massachusetts, Schlittler shared the following statement on Twitter with the caption "A moment of your time", followed by a second Tweet saying, "I don't have a PR team and blue jays fans can stay mad ✌️😂"
"I love the city of New York because there's no organization or fan base I'd rather be a part of. I feed off those high and demanding expectations. — it's something I learned growing up around the Boston area," Schlittler said. "There's that blue-collar mentality back home, where success only comes through hard work and dedication. That's the Boston mindset: growing up in a proud city surrounded by championships. I feel that same sense of pride here in New York and am eager to deliver results for the fans who put their faith in this team."
"Anyone who knows me knows how highly I speak of Boston and how much I love the city. I knew how I'd be received starting that game, but I didn't expect people from the area where I grew up to attack my family. Criticism is something I've always handled well, and that stuff doesn't bother me — it just caught me off guard. I know I've been vocal since that start, but I truly respect Boston and that organization. A rivalry is a rivalry, and my loyalty is with New York for as long as I'm here."
"New York and Boston are both part of who I am, and I'm fortunate to continue growing as a player connected to two great cities."
Schlittler After the Win
As he came off the mound in that fateful Wild Card Game, Schlittler could be seen shouting, "F--- Boston!" He shared the same sentiment again after the Yankees had been eliminated in the ALDS, when prompted by fans.
After the game, Schlittler Tweeted, "Drinking dat dirty water", a reference to a popular Fenway Park tune "Dirty Water" by the Standells. The win was the first time the Yankees had eliminated the Red Sox since 2003, when current manager Aaron Boone hit that fateful extra-innings home run to secure them a walk off win.
Schlittler's breakout season in pinstripes after a July promotion from Triple A more than likely secured him a role in the Yankees' starting rotation come spring 2026, and fans will be thrilled to see him back on the mound with his blue-collar attitude.
