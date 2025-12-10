Yankees Checked In on Rangers Star Shortstop

Corey Seager and the New York Yankees felt like a lock before the 2022 season. Even Jeff Passan was touting them as the favorites to land the star shortstop. The position was a need, and Seager checked multiple boxes for them. In many ways, he still does.

The opportunity to land Seager might still be there for the Yankees, too. While the Texas Rangers have not outright said the organization would shop him, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News says they have been listening to teams. One of those teams is, of course, the Yankees.

"According to two people with knowledge of the conversations, several deep-pocketed teams, including the Boston Red Sox, have noted the Rangers' financial approach to the winter and have expressed interest in Seager this offseason," Grant writes. "While the Rangers have noted the interest and haven't explicitly said he's unavailable, they haven't engaged in deeper discussions. Other teams that have inquired include Atlanta and the New York Yankees."

Last trade deadline, we saw one big-money shortstop from the 2021 free agent class be on the move. That was Carlos Correa going back home to the Houston Astros. This could be similar to that, except that while Correa was once with the Astros, the closest Seager ever came to wearing a Yankee uniform was fan-made jersey edits. If the Rangers really are thinking of trading him, those edits need to be dusted off.

What Seager Brings

The big issue with Seager is that he hasn't played in over 140 games since 2022. That year, he played in 151. Injuries have hampered him, as they have for his whole career. Despite playing only 102 games, Seager posted 4 WAR according to Fangraphs. He hit .271/.373/.487 with 21 home runs and 50 RBI.

Defensively, Seager was at his best as well. He posted 4 Outs Above Average and 16 Defensive Runs Saved.

Seager has displayed the type of production on both defense and offense that Anthony Volpe has failed to deliver since coming up. At times, the power has been there for Volpe, and he is a gold glove, but it's hard to say that he has been consistent enough to garner the type of leeway that the Yankees have given them.

Seager can be a fix at shortstop. Though, it is an expensive one if they do pull the trigger on him.

