Yankees Competing With Rival For Gold Glove Infielder

Once again, the New York Yankees find themselves in competition with the Boston Red Sox.

This time, it's over Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports the Yankees are shopping for a right-handed bat to add some balance to the lineup.

"The ideal would be someone who could play multiple positions among first base, third base and the outfield while limiting strikeouts," Sherman writes.

'Ideal Candidate'

"An ideal candidate for the Yankees would be Nico Hoerner," Sherman adds. "The Cubs were open to moving him at points during this offseason, especially after the signing of Alex Bregman that could allow Matt Shaw to shift to second base.

"Among his many assets, Hoerner is an elite defensive second baseman, an outstanding baserunner and someone who hit .369 vs. lefties last year with just a 5.4 strikeout percentage," Sherman adds.

"But he is due $12 million for 2026 before becoming a free agent, and the Cubs would have to get a strong return to consider dealing him," Sherman concludes.

Red Sox Rumors

Problem is, the Red Sox also are looking for an infielder after watching Bregman bolt for the Windy City on a five-year, $175 million contract.

"Is Red Sox' best infield option paying up for Hoerner or Shaw? Cubs are listening. Cost would be high. Would take guts," the Boston Globe's Tim Healey reports.



"Hoerner especially would be proof of (Craig) Breslow's 'focus on '26, not the future' approach," Healey adds.

So why all the fuss over Hoerner? Here's what you need to know.

All The Fuss

The 28-year-old made his debut in 2019 with the Cubs. He's played eight seasons in Chicago, posting a respectable .282 batting average.

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Hoerner won his first Gold Glove Award in 2023, and added a second last year, which was his best all-around effort in the majors.

He posted a career-high 6.2 WAR last season while hitting .297 in 156 games. As a result, Hoerner finished 19th in voting for National League MVP.

During his time in Chicago, Hoerner has seen action at second base, third base, shortstop, left field and center field. And he's durable, having played at least 150 games in each of the last three seasons.

The Right Stuff?

Look, is Hoerner the perfect player? Absolutely not. He's never hit more than 10 home runs in a single season and owns a pedestrian .723 career OPS.

But he only struck out 49 times last season and has stolen at least 20 bases in each of the last four seasons.

Only questions remaining are: what will it take to trade for Hoerner and will the Yankees be beat to the punch by the Red Sox?

