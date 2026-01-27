Yankees Top Prospect List Missing Big Names - But That's Fine

Prediction season is upon us in Major League Baseball as the leading scouting sites publish their lists of the top 100 prospects in the game, and for the New York Yankees, it's interesting to note who is NOT on the radar.

Outfielder Spencer Jones, a top-five prospect last year, is nowhere to be seen on the lists of MLB Pipeline, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and The Athletic's Keith Law. Neither is right-hander Cam Schlittler.

There are very good reasons for that. Schlittler is slotted for the big-league starting rotation while Jones is expected to compete for a spot on the major-league roster when the Yankees report to spring training.

Right now, New York is running it back with last year's outfield: Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger.

Outfield Logjam

That leaves Jones competing for playing time with backup (and former top prospect) Jasson Dominguez. However multiple MLB insiders have projected the Yankees could trade Dominguez after re-signing Bellinger, giving the former National League MVP a five-year, $162.5 million contract.

Feb 22, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark.

Also keep in mind Grisham is a short-term investment after he agreed to the one-year qualifying offer. So there is a path to the majors for Jones, who hit 35 home runs in 2025 while splitting time with the Double-A Somerset Patriots and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

As for Schlittler, he burst onto the scene last year, going 4-3 with 2.96 ERA in 14 starts. The 24-year-old elevated his status after dominating the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series: eight shutout innings with 12 strikeouts.

Top 100 Prospects

Taking a look at which Yankees farmhands DID make the top prospects lists, well, here you go, starting with MLB Pipeline.

INF George Lombard Jr.: No. 32 overall

RHP Carlos Lagrange: No. 79 overall

RHP Elmer Rodriguez: No. 82 overall

SS Dax Kilby: No. 94 overall

Law has just two Yankees prospects in his top 100: Lombard (No. 24) and Lagrange (No. 88).

McDaniel has Lombard ranked No. 20 and Rodriguez at No. 87. No mention of Lagrange.

The 20-year-old Lombard clearly sits at the head of the Yankees farm system, and with good reason.

Scouting Report

MLB Pipeline's scouting report on Lombardo, the No. 26 pick overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, hints at his big-league potential.

"Despite an efficient right-handed swing and a patient approach, Lombard has persistent issues making contact against in-zone fastballs. Though he may not hit for a high average, he does draw enough walks (87 last year, the 13th-most in the Minors) to fuel healthy on-base percentages. He has the bat speed and growing strength to produce more power than most shortstops, and he started driving balls in the air more than ever in 2025," MLB Pipeline notes.

"Lombard developed a high baseball IQ growing up around the game, and he plays even quicker than his solid speed on the bases and in the field. He's a potential 25-25 guy with fluid actions, range to both sides, quick hands and solid arm strength at shortstop. A reliable defender who committed just seven errors in 111 starts there last season, he also played well in brief action at second and third base," MLB Pipeline adds.

