Yankees Should Hold on to Jasson Domínguez

Jasson Domínguez didn't light the baseball world on fire during his first full year with the New York Yankees, and his defensive lapses in left field felt like Bill Murray's Groundhog Day after another top prospect, Clint Frazier, was ejected from the Bronx for similar reasons. Still, at just 22 years old, there might be more to the Domínguez story than a player who, in his rookie year, hit .257/.331/.388 with a 103 wRC+ and ten homers.

New York is a tough market, and if nobody made excuses for Gerrit Cole in 2021, after pitching with a bum hamstring at Fenway Park in the Wild Card game and effectively ending a season in a few short innings, nobody will do that for a young player who came with a ton of hype as a teenager. Especially one who has a stadium gasping in a collective prayer every time a fly ball is hit to him.

All that said, there should be some semblance of context when speaking on Domínguez's development. Throw away the hype for a second.

On July 2nd, 2019, Domínguez was signed at 16. A few months later, a global pandemic shut the world down, and he didn't get into a professional game until June 28th, 2021. It took 727 days from the moment the ink dried on his deal to when he took his first hacks at the plate.

A Good Eye

A lack of pro reps may have hurt him that year, as Domínguez had a disappointing season in the minors. Between the complex league and A ball that year, he hit .252/.353/.379 with a 103 wRC+. He had just five homers in 56 games.

Feb 17, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez (24) hits a ball as manager Aaron Boone (17) and outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) look on during spring training batting practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

While the power wasn't there, and it was a middling batting average by traditional standards, the most impressive thing about Domínguez was his eye at the plate. A .353 OBP is remarkable for an 18-year-old who had to wait two full years before he could see a pitch.

Fast forward to 2025, and, even in a limited capacity, Domínguez still kept a semblance of composure at the plate as far as walks are concerned. Just like that first season in the minors, it was a middling average and low slugging, but he did sport a .331 OBP and 9.6% walk rate, which was in the 67th percentile in MLB according to Baseball Savant.

Maybe the on-base percentage and walks are more of a silver lining. Domínguez may never live up to the media hype machine that pegged him as the next Mickey Mantle, but having a steady eye where he still gets him on base at a respectable clip without regular playing time is impressive.

Aug 31, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez arrives at Rate Field before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A Lack of Consistent Playing Time

There has been a lot of stop-and-go for Domínguez throughout his career. He waited two years to get into games. Then, in 2023, after an impressive showing and taking Hall of Famer Justin Verlander deep, he went down with an elbow injury and had to get Tommy John surgery to repair it.

He didn't get in big league games again until late 2024. That year, he was eventually blocked by another future Hall of Famer, Juan Soto, and Alex Verdugo, who won't sniff Cooperstown and is likely not to have a job in the big leagues this year.

Unfortunately, Domínguez didn't get to crack 600 plate appearances last season, either. His 429 PA were due to sporadic playing time, and a lot of that was on him for poor defense. His -9 OAA was in the 3rd percentile, making him one of the worst defensive players in the entire sport.

Still, Domínguez will be 23 in 2026, and maybe he's just a player who needs a little bit of time. He could leap the way he did from age his 18 season in the minors, where, just like his rookie year, he had a 103 wRC+. In year two, Domínguez posted an impressive 135 wRC+ in the minors at 19. It isn't so wild to think that it can happen this year with the tools that he possesses.

The opportunity for power is absolutely there. Domínguez's 90.8 MPH Average Exit Velocity was in the 63rd percentile. His 49.6% hard-hit rate ranked in the 85th percentile. Plus, he showed elite bat speed as well. His 74.1 MPH bat speed was in the 80th percentile.

It just feels shortsighted to trade Domínguez for bullpen help, given the tools he possesses.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!