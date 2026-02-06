Brian Cashman Lets MLB Know Yankees Got a 'Bargain'

Heading into the offseason, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he had some big decisions to make.

Outfielders Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham both hit the free-agent market so who would play alongside three-time American League MVP Aaron Judge in 2026?

As it turns out, Cashman is happy to run it back with the same crew. He signed Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million contract, a move which was well-received in MLB circles.

But he also brought back Grisham, who accepted the club's one-year, $22 million qualifying offer. And that raised plenty of eyebrows among the Yankees faithful.

However Cashman believes he made the right call on Grisham.

'A Bargain'

“At this point, that $22 million looks like a bargain, the way the free-agent market got away from everybody,” Cashman told SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “We’re really happy that he chose to stay with us. Hopefully, he can replicate what he did last year.”

To Cashman's point, top free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker landed a four-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That's $60 million per season, which is almost three times what Grisham will make in 2026.

And consider the production from both players in 2025.

Tale Of The Tape

Grisham set career highs with 34 home runs, 74 RBIs, 3.5 WAR and .811 OPS.

Tucker, meanwhile, hit 22 home runs with 73 RBIs, 4.6 WAR and .841 OPS.

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) celebrates his double against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of game two of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, when examining both players' bodies of work, it's easy to see the differences. The 29-year-old Grisham is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner.

But Tucker, also 29, is the more bankable player, having been a four-time All-Star with two Silver Slugger Awards and one Gold Glove Award. In addition, Tucker has been a top-20 MVP candidate in three of the last five years.

So when the Yankees report to spring training next week, they will feature the same outfield which carried the club to the 2025 American League Division Series.

Nothing Set In Stone

Former top prospect Jasson Dominguez will be in line for some playing time, as will Spencer Jones, last year's phenom down on the farm.

But Cashman knows nothing is set in stone.

“In terms of everyday spots, we’ve got players locked in,” Cashman said, per Hoch.

“(But) guys go down and, with the outfield positioning or the DH spot, that’s four different spots that at any day are at risk for injury. So they’re an injury away from playing every day with the club. We’ll see how it all plays out, but we have a lot of depth," Cashman added.

Depth is one thing. But banking on Grisham repeating his 2025 performance as the window to win with Judge starts to close is completely different. And it could be a decision Cashman ends up regretting.

