Can Yankees Still Rely on Their Superstar Slugger?
Giancarlo Stanton is inching closer to 500 home runs. Sitting at 453, and with two years left on his deal, can Stanton stay healthy enough to reach that mark, and if he does, at age 35, can he post another year hitting .273/.350/.594? The New York Yankees hope so.
With Stanton, the Yankees follow the same script every year. It may sound rude to pencil in an annual stint on the injured list for a player, but it's the reality of the situation here. Stanton has only played in over 150 games once for the Yankees since being traded over in 2018, and it just so happened to be his first year in the Bronx. He has also never had a season where he played in 140 games. 2026 might end up being more of the same with him, and the big issue there is that the American League East is the toughest it has been in some time.
Keeping Up With the American League
The Toronto Blue Jays are a game away from winning the World Series and don't seem to be slowing down. The Boston Red Sox have a young core and could be a formidable team if they all take a leap in their development. Hoping Stanton is healthy enough to be productive at the right time, all while fending off two foes who probably won't be going anywhere, may be a recipe for disaster at one point.
Regarding the answer to the Stanton question, being proactive is the only viable solution. Adding a Pete Alonso may not make sense roster-wise on paper, but in that hypothetical situation, one would be factoring in Stanton as a designated hitter.
Being Proactive
An Alonso signing could throw the roster into flux, and Ben Rice would get more time as a catcher. They would be sacrificing defense for offense at a premier position to make all the puzzle pieces fit. The problem with fearing this scenario is that it relies on Stanton to, at some point, not only stay on the field but also keep on the track to Cooperstown.
It doesn't have to be Alonso, but if the opportunity to sign or trade for a big bat is there, the Yankees should pounce. They shouldn't toil over how the roster will work if Stanton plays in over 120 games. He hasn't come close to that since 2021.
Not to mention, the Yankees are at the part of the Stanton deal where the Marlins start kicking in money. His AAV drops from $32 million to $19 million this year. Next season, Stanton will make $15 million. If the worst-case scenario happens and they do have to part ways, they can do so comfortably, because everybody knows how cost-conscious Hal Steinbrenner's Yankees are. With money already coming off the books this season, there's no reason for them not to bolster the offense around Aaron Judge. It doesn't have to be Alonso, but it should be some player of impact. They should be maximizing Judge's prime the best they can instead of wondering how Stanton fits in 2026.
