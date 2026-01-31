Yankees Still Looking to Add Right-Handed Hitting Outfielder

The New York Yankees got their guy in Cody Bellinger. The five-year deal brought back the outfielder fans wanted to see in pinstripes. But Brian Cashman isn't done yet.

The Yankees are still looking for a right-handed outfielder, according to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty. They're checking both free agency and the trade market. Veteran Randal Grichuk is one name they're considering, but sources told Kuty that the team isn't close to making a move yet.

Here's the issue. Trent Grisham crushes righties but struggles against lefties. Last season, he posted a 144 wRC+ versus right-handers. Against lefties? Just an 88 wRC+. When a tough southpaw starts, the Yankees need someone who can give Grisham a day off.

Bellinger's return helps in many ways, but he's another left-handed bat joining Judge and Grisham in the outfield. Jasson Dominguez is a switch-hitter, but is much better from the left side. Spencer Jones, who could push for playing time, also swings lefty. The lineup tilts left, and Cashman needs to fix that.

The Yankees have done their homework. They made a major-league offer to Austin Slater earlier this winter, per Kuty. That's surprising given how badly he played after the trade deadline. He hit .120 in limited time and didn't make the playoff roster. But his career numbers against lefties (119 wRC+) kept him in the conversation.

New York also checked on Austin Hays before he signed with the Chicago White Sox. That door closed quickly.

Right-Handed Options Still Available

Grichuk has spent his career killing left-handed pitching. He owns a career 118 wRC+ against southpaws. With the Diamondbacks in 2024, he hit .319/.386/.528 versus lefties before getting dealt to Kansas City in 2025.

Last season wasn't great for Grichuk. His wRC+ against lefties dropped to 89 in 183 plate appearances. But one down year might not erase a decade of success. He can play all three outfield spots, which gives manager Aaron Boone options when facing tough lefties.

The 34-year-old became a free agent after declining his mutual option with the Royals. He hit just .228 overall in 2025 but remains available as teams look for platoon bats.

The Yankees might also explore adding a right-handed first baseman to pair with Ben Rice, who hits from the left side. Manager Aaron Boone said in December that Rice would play "a lot" against lefties, but the team might prefer more flexibility with their lineup construction.

Spring Training is a few weeks away. Cashman got Bellinger back, but the lineup still needs better balance against left-handed pitching. Whether it's Grichuk or someone else, the search continues.

