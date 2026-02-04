Yankees Claim Former Rockies No. 3 Prospect

In a world where the New York Yankees were looking for a right-handed outfielder, they just claimed a lefty.

Left-handed outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez was claimed by the Yankees on February 4. Fernandez made his big league debut with the Colorado Rockies last season and was the team's No. 3 prospect.

All of a sudden, he'll be wearing a new uniform in 2026. At 23-years-old, Fernandez could prove to be a massive upgrade to what the Yankees currently have as depth pieces.

No one expects Fernandez to light the world on fire, but it's not like he had a ton of chances to succeed in Colorado. Coming off a rookie campaign where he played 52 games, it'll be interesting to see where he fits into this lineup.

Yankees Claim Yanquiel Fernandez

Sources: OF Yanquiel Fernández was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees from the Colorado Rockies. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) February 4, 2026

Prior to being called up, Fernandez played 64 games in AAA last season. He slashed .284/.347/.502 with those numbers being far superior to what he did with the Rockies (.225/.265/.348). Seeing as he played 52 games in the majors, the sample sizes are comparable, for the most part.

That said, Fernandez was known for his power in the minors. From 2021-25 he recorded 113 doubles, nine triples, 77 home runs, and had 338 RBIs. Seeing as he was designated for assignment on January 28, the Yankees wasted no time putting a claim in.

MLB.com reports the Yankees corresponding move was designating RHP Dom Hamel for assignment. Currently, the Yankees are stuck deciding whether they're going to spend a little extra ahead of the season on a right-handed outfielder or a pitcher. Seeing as they added a lefty and let another pitcher go, neither of those problems have been solved.

Fernandez' Upside

Jul 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez (35) advance to third base in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This is a risk-free move from the Yankees that will allow them to put the 23-year-old in a sink or swim environment. While he's still extremely young, there's a very strong possibility the Rockies gave up on him far too easily. Seeing as the Yankees were interested exactly one week after he was DFA'd, it's clear he's someone they've quickly taken a liking to.

Fernandez had four homers with 11 RBIs in his 138 at-bats last season. He added five doubles but struck out an alarming 44 times. With a 29.9 K%, Fernandez will be highlighted with the likes of Spencer Jones in terms of players who must get that number down. According to Baseball Savant, the only "great" number he had in his first season was his 74.5 mph bat speed.

