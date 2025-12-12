Yankees Aren't Done Making Moves Despite Quiet Winter Meetings

The American League East has been busy this offseason. The Toronto Blue Jays added Dylan Cease, and the Baltimore Orioles made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by bringing Pete Alonso into the fold. Two of Scott Boras' most significant pieces are off the board, and will look to haunt the New York Yankees in the future. So far, Brian Cashman's bombers have been quiet, aside from small additions such as Trent Grisham and Tim Hill.

Cashman was honest about where the Yankees are currently, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post. The GM said that while the team has remained "engaged," nothing at the Winter Meetings jumped out at them.

Dec 11, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with media during the winter meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Cashman on the Winter Meetings

"I haven't accomplished anything," Cashman said, according to Joyce. "We're just staying engaged, trying to match up with some things, but it's been tough so far. Don't like the asks coming our way, and I guess the opposing teams, what I'm trying to pull from them on the trade stuff, they're not liking currently. But we do have some conversations that possibly could lead somewhere. But clearly if we had something, we would have done it."

Cashman went on to say that one reason why they've had trouble making moves is that they currently have several large contracts on the books. That has been a roadblock.

"We're an aggressive franchise, but while being aggressive, we already have some very large commitments," Cashman said. "The more of those you have, the more impact it affects you in other areas. So everything's tied together. Our ownership has obviously demonstrated year in and year out how massively committed they are. But at the same time, that's not an open blank checkbook either. So you try to navigate it the best you possibly can, and you blend the veteran with the young, up-and-coming players and come out with a strong product."

The Needs

Cody Bellinger may be the big name most closely associated with the Yankees, but it was pitching that did them in in 2025. Instances such as the bullpen collapse against the Miami Marlins and the hemorrhaging of runs in the American League Division Series ultimately sank the Yankees.

If the Yankees want to avoid another season like 2024, they'll need to bolster the bullpen and do what they can to add a starter. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon won't be around at the start of the season. When they do return, who knows what they'll look like?

Cole, especially, should be a concern, considering his last start was that ugly game five against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The ace might be on a Hall of Fame Trek, but the organization should consider that he may need to knock off the rust when he does eventually come off the shelf. Adding a starter can ease that transition.

