Yankees Facing Challenge With Cody Bellinger Reunion

The New York Yankees' top offseason priorities are the outfield and pitching depth, and they have been pursuing a reunion with Cody Bellinger to round out their exact outfield makeup from 2025.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, however, the Yankees are hitting a roadblock in negotiations with Bellinger (who is represented by Scott Boras), and Bellinger's final landing place is still very much up in the air.

"I don't think there's any question that Bellinger is their number one guy," Heyman said on a recent BleacherReport live stream. "There is a gap right now in the talks. So that is not anything that appears to be close."

Heyman noted Bellinger's history of playing for big-market teams, namely the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs earlier in his career, and theorized that he's unlikely to shift from that trend at this point in his career.

He also pointed to Bellinger's versatility as an upside for the Yankees, but of course, the Yankees may not need that versatility with their current plan.

"Yankees, probably the favorite, he loved it there I do believe," Heyman said. "His dad played there, he thrived there, he fits there, he could play center, he could play first, they obviously have [Ben] Rice at first, center they've got [Trent] Grisham, but it's better that they get a guy that can play all these positions. That's why [Kyle] Tucker is really a backup for the Yankees."

Bellinger May Prefer the Yankees

Bellinger enjoyed his time in New York, and may prefer a return over other options. It's a business decision in the end, but Bellinger's remarks may hint to a leaning.

"I had an unbelievable time putting on this uniform," Bellinger said on a return to the Yankees, via SNY. "Yankee Stadium, the fans, the organization, the culture that these guys have created in this locker room. It's special."

Bellinger slashed .272/ .334/ .480 with an .814 OPS in 2025, driving in 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. His 160 hits came second only to Aaron Judge, and his 13.7% K rate made him one of the team's most reliable bats in a season where the offense was a little too all-or-nothing.

Other Landing Places?

Bellinger is expected to fetch a seven-year, $182 million contract, per The Athletic's Tim Britton. He is ranked ninth among The Athletic's list of top free agents.

The Dodgers and the cross-town rival New York Mets are also interested in Bellinger, among a constellation of teams vying for his talents this offseason. According to the same list, Bellinger is favored to land with the Yankees, the Philadelphia Phillies or the San Francisco Giants.

The Mets created a big gap in their outfield with recent trade that sent Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers, and the Dodgers community wants their guy back (Bellinger played six seasons there, with an injury-induced regression over his last few years in LA).

With any luck, the Yankees can beat them to him.

