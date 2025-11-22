Yankees Fans React to Anthony Volpe Contract News

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe took a lot of flack from Yankee fans in 2025, at times leading the league in fielding errors without putting up the offensive numbers to justify how often he was playing. Despite the late revelation that Volpe was suffering from a shoulder injury beginning back in May, fans have not let up on the young man, and some recent contract news started it up all over again.

At the 2025 non-tender deadline, the Yankees tendered Volpe's contract, a move they were all but certain to make as the 24-year-old recovers from surgery and, the organization hopes, slots back into the infield in the summer. Some fans who know the score were nonchalant about the move to keep Volpe, while others voiced still more frustration that the Yankees haven't parted ways with him yet.

Cooler Heads

"This isn’t that big of deal, and definitely wasn’t unexpected," One fan wrote.

"I am letting this off season play out. I would not be surprised to see some package deals coming in the next 60 days," Another wrote.

One fan was purely educational amid a sea of chicken tender references.

"In baseball, being “tendered” means a team offers a player a contract for next season. It usually applies to players eligible for salary arbitration. If a player is non-tendered, they become a free agent," They wrote.

Frustration & Despair

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"First Grisham. Now this??? Hal is a joke of an owner. I don't want to hear anything else from this team regarding how serious they are about contending," One fan wrote.

"Volpe holds the key to the closet where Cash and Hal hide their skeletons. He's gotta be blackmailing the org. It's the only way sticking with him makes sense," Another wrote.

Another responded to the news that Adolis Garcia had been non-tendered by the Texas Rangers, comparing the two.

"Guy won a World Series 2 years ago and he’s now been non-tendered. Yet I must be force fed a 4th season of Anthony Volpe’s .600 OPS," They wrote.

"Worst day of my life," Another wrote. "Would have rather tendered Josh Donaldson out of retirement".

"Of course they have," Another wrote, resigned.

"Well next season’s a wash already, great," Another wrote.

At the moment, utility player Jose Caballero is expected to fill in at shortstop come spring, unless the Yankees make an unexpected move to phase them both out. The infield needs work offensively, so a move would be welcome, but shortstop has not been named as one of the team's top priorities, with pitchers and outfielders among the big budget items.

