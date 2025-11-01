Yankees Legend Says Mets Are Closer to a Championship
Although there may not be an actual rivalry between the New York Mets and New York Yankees, debates on who is better have been ongoing in New York since Steve Cohen entered the scene. The answer fluctuates depending on the time of year, and now that the current season is over, one Hall of Famer has weighed in.
Mets or Yankees?
According to CC Sabathia, the Mets are closer to a title than the Yankees. He reasons that they have more to prove, as well as the talent in the room to accomplish it.
"The Mets are going to be super motivated next year because they didn't make the playoffs," Sabathia said on the Boardroom with Rich Kleiman. "It's going to be tough for the Yankees to get by after what they just went through and even last year, going to the World Series. The deeper you get into the playoffs, the harder it is to reset and get ready for the next year. The Mets still have a lot to prove with a great roster and a lot of talent."
Winter Rivals
While the Yankees and Mets don't share a division, the one place where most of their battles will play out is at the negotiating table. They have similar needs in terms of bullpen and rotation help, and could each be interested in Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker.
Over the last two off-seasons, both teams have been in on the off-season's biggest names, and the Mets bested them in one so far. The first was the winter before the 2024 season. That year, both New York teams were in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Mets had the higher offer there, but he went to the Dodgers.
The Juan Soto sweepstakes came down to the two New York teams as well, and he ended up on the Mets. Even though the Mets did eventually miss out on the playoffs, it was an early statement from the Cohen ownership that their team would be a major player and have the financial might to prove it. The Mets have made significant moves before under their new owner before, but none were bigger than prying Soto from their American League counterpart.
This winter, if aces like Tarik Skubal and Joe Ryan are available, the bidding between the two teams may go from dollars to prospects, and it could be a matter of who blinks in that regard. Once the World Series is over, there will be a clearer view of where both teams' interests lie.
