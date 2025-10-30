Will Yankees Lose Cody Bellinger to NL Contender?
The Toronto Blue Jays need one more victory to claim their first World Series title since 1993, which means we could be just days away from MLB free agency and Hot Stove season. That means we could be in the final days of the Cody Bellinger era with the New York Yankees.
The former National League MVP is expected to opt out of his three-year, $80 million contract following the World Series by turning down his $25 million option for next season.
When that happens, all bets are off.
Timeline And Competition
"The Yankees are prioritizing Cody Bellinger, and while word is he’d like to return, there’s no sense it will go quickly," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.
It gets worse.
"Could the Dodgers bring Bellinger back? He’d fit since their outfield is the least of their strengths, and some Dodgers folks like him," Heyman writes. "He’s turned it back around since the couple of years of offensive struggles following his MVP season in L.A."
And then it gets weird.
"Look for the Royals to pursue a top hitter," Heyman says. "They’ve been linked to (Alex) Bregman. (Kyle) Tucker or Bellinger would fit, too, but Tucker is likely too pricey for them. Bregman could also work."
That echoes what Heyman reported last week.
"(The Yankees) want Bellinger," Heyman continued. "If that can work out, they’ll bring him back. He fit in nicely. Left-handed bat. I mean, they are kind of similar type players.
"But the one thing that Bellinger provides that Tucker doesn’t, two things actually. Center field and first base. I’ll throw in a third thing: no qualifying offer. Tucker will have a qualifying offer that could affect him a litle bit. Not that much because he’s a big star. He is the No. 1 free agent but in many respects Bellinger had a better year. He was fantastic defensively. Very, very good offensively. He was great," Heyman said.
As for that Dodgers rumor?
"How likely (Bellinger) goes back to LA instead of Tucker? Is he cheaper? Yeah I think (Bellinger) is going to be cheaper," Heyman noted last week. "He’s a little younger and he hasn’t been as consistent offensively as Tucker. I generally think Tucker is graded higher although to me Bellinger had just as good a year."
Best Fits
So what will New York do about Bellinger?
"I think the Yankees are going to kind of be in it," according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. "And my suspicion is do what the Yankees usually do, which is when they really want a player, they let Scott Boras in this case know, 'We really want your player. If he really wants us, don't let him sign without us getting in at the end.'"
The Athletic's Jim Bowden lists the Yankees, Royals, New York Mets, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners as best fits for Bellinger.
The former general manager predicts Bellinger, 30, will get a six-year, $168 million contract.
The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs.
He proceeded to hit 29 home runs and drive in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in the Bronx, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Dodgers.
