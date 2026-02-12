Yankees Biggest Remaining Needs as Spring Training Begins
Spring Training is right around the corner and it's not like the New York Yankees have established the perfect roster.
One could argue no team has, but the Yankees continue to face scrutiny for the way they assembled their roster.
After failing to go too far in the 2025 season, they opted to "run it back" with an extremely similar group of guys in the 2026 season.
Whether that works or not remains to be seen, but they could certainly use a boost in these areas to make sure they're as prepared as possible come Opening Day.
1. Right Handed Outfielder
After re-signing Cody Bellinger, the Yankees decided that wouldn't be enough. While Yankees fans have known that all along, they are still eyeing a potential right-handed bat that they could platoon and prefer it to be an outfielder.
While their options are starting to run out, there are still a few credible names out there. Instead of focusing on the names Jon Heyman mentioned, they brought back Paul Goldschmidt in a move that further solidified the "run it back" mentality.
At this point in time, logical signings would include Randal Grichuk and Starling Marte. Grichuk would arguably be the best option now that the likes of Miguel Andujar and Austin Slater are off the table.
2. Middle Infield Is Questionable
The Yankees are fine with Ben Rice and Goldy at first, and they assume they won't need to make any moves with Ryan McMahon at third. When it comes to second, Jazz Chisholm Jr. knows his role and does it well. He's still eyeing an extension of his own after this season, but it's not like the Yankees would be signing a free agent at this point to a multi-year deal.
Knowing their bench options are Oswaldo Cabrera and Amed Rosario, there's certainly room for improvement. Shortstop remains the No. 1 question mark with Anthony Volpe's health and how Jose Caballero will hold down the fort with him gone.
3. Adding Another Reliever Never Hurts
This team seems to have a plethora of starting pitchers, but again, that's a position they can't ever have too many of. With Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole missing parts of the season, they know reinforcements will soon be on the way.
Reliever wise, no one expected Devin Williams to be off this team so soon. He didn't live up to the hype, at all, last season, but thankfully David Bednar joined the team and was lights out. If they choose to add a reliever it won't set the world on fire, but would further their depth as they look to make a deep run.
