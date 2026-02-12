Predicting Yankees Next Move

February and March have been home to some interesting moves for the New York Yankees over the years. The players reporting to camp now are likely the main pieces who will be on the Opening Day Roster, but Brian Cashman has done some heavy lifting around this time in the past.

What's to say that can't happen again? For all of Cashman's faults, the trade-out-of-nowhere is one of his specialties. It's the baseball version of the RKO.

If things were more like MLB The Show, the top team to look to would be the Detroit Tigers, who have the best pitcher on the planet in Tarik Skubal. Since life isn't a video game, the most realistic trade could come from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Yankees have been on a quest for pitching all winter, while also looking to become more right-handed. Cincinnati can be a one-stop shop.

Trading with the Reds

The Reds are likely to hold on to Hunter Greene for now, but if the Yankees were willing to send away Spencer Jones or Jasson Dominguez along with a top pitching prospect such as Ben Hess, they could land Nick Lodolo. He would be a big get at this point of the year.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws a pitch in the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lodolo, still a long shot to be dealt himself, has three options left and won't be a free agent until 2028. Last year, he tossed 156.2 innings, and had a 3.33 ERA. He also accumulated a 2.8 WAR, according to Fangraphs.

Along with Lodolo, the Yankees could also take back former catcher Jose Trevino. Trevino is right-handed and one of the best defensive catchers in the game. He won a platinum glove with them in 2022 and was an all-star that year as well. Trevino will earn $4 million over the next three years.

Apr 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) talks with pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The High-Risk-High-Reward Moves

The Angels could be another potential team. They have a pair of high-risk-high-upside moves that could be intriguing. The former starter turned reliever, and now starter again, Reid Detmers is one name.

The 25-year-old Detmers has a mid-90s fastball, but the big concern with him is that elbow. His season was shut down with elbow inflammation last year, but he is on track to make the Opening Day roster as a starter.

Another high-risk, high-reward name from the Angels is the hard-throwing Ben Joyce. He is most known for his Pitching Ninja clips on social media, which featured absurd 105 MPH fastballs. Outside of a few posts on X and Instagram, Joyce has yet to do anything noteworthy on a baseball field since college.

2024 PitchingNinja Flamethrower Award for Fastest Whiff. 🏆



Winner: Ben Joyce (105.5 MPH) pic.twitter.com/k0wxqgJqQB — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 1, 2024

Joyce has never had a full season in the big leagues. The most innings he has ever thrown were 34, which came in 2024. Joyce has had back-to-back seasons with shoulder injuries, and he's due for another short season since he'll probably start 2026 on the injured list.

Still, Joyce has a tantalizing arm. He could flourish under a more competent organization. A healthier version of Joyce could look a lot like Mason Miller.

In a lot of ways, Detmers and Joyce aren't so different than what the Yankees just did with Ryan Weathers. Weathers has yet to have a full season, but if healthy, he could be a nasty weapon for the rotation.

Previous February and March Moves

As mentioned earlier, Cashman has done some heavy lifting around this time of the year in the past. His best move was acquiring a Hall of Famer.

In February of 1999, they traded fan favorite David Wells for Roger Clemens, who had a knack for beaming the Yankees. Clemens led them to two World Series.

One deal most would like to forget was the acquisition of a former MVP. That was the Josh Donaldson trade, which also featured now-malcontent Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

This move actually brought the Yankees further from a championship. Donaldson will be remembered for smiling after an uncompetitive at-bat in the ALCS, and IKF was benched for a rookie shortstop that same series.

Mike Tauchman was another deal. The Yankees traded for him before Opening Day. Yankee brass never could have figured, though, that Tauchman would hit .277/.361/.504 with a 128 wRC+.

Neil Walker was also a March move that deserves an A for effort, but nothing more than that. Walker hit for a 115 wRC+ in 2017 but posted an ugly 82 wRC+ with the Yankees.

