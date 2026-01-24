Yankees Owner Praised for Careful Spending Habits

The topic of Hal Steinbrenner among New York Yankees fans is contentious. Just weeks after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrated with David Ortiz in the Bronx, Steinbrenner had more to say about a bill to the city than how two longtime rivals mocked his home turf.

Situations like these are why some fans harken back to what was considered the good ol' days, when the patriarch, George Steinbrenner, ruled the land, watching over a dynasty built by one of his best hires, Gene Michael. Older fans aren't the only ones angry, though.

Even younger fans, who aren't all too keen on nostalgia, probably wouldn't give the younger Steinbrenner a fair grade this winter. The Yankees may not have had much of a shot going toe-to-toe with the Mets and Dodgers for Kyle Tucker, but many find it confusing why they sat out his bidding altogether. The Yankees made Cody Bellinger the center of their offseason despite him being the inferior player to Tucker.

Tucker isn't the only example. He's not even the best miss of the last decade.

A more conservative fiscal approach feels like the Yankee way now, after years of missing out on guys like Bryce Harper or even more ancillary pieces that fit like a glove, such as Michael Brantley. It's even more frustrating to think about how the Yankees did not go after either of those bats before Judge's big payday since Guggenheim or Steve Cohen weren't in the picture for a majority of the captain's prime.

Praising Hal Steinbrenner

Not everybody would give Steinbrenner poor grades. Among his contemporaries, he is being praised for his conservative approach. According to NJ.com's Bob Klapisch, he heard from an executive who gave a glowing review of the Yankees' current owner.

"The Yankees never back up the truck, which is why they're so good every year," the executive told Klapisch. "How many teams do you see panicking when they lose and start making bad (roster) decisions? Hal doesn't work like that."

On the flip side, another executive ripped Cohen. They found his approach to be nothing more than fan service.

"That's a dangerous game to play, when you make moves just to keep fans happy," this other executive told Klapisch. "That's not a long-term plan."

A Questionable Off-Season

Of course, having the best off-season isn't always indicative of winning a World Series. You don't get a trophy for having the best winter, but, in the case of the Yankees, it would help to bolster that rotation, seeing as Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon will be out at the beginning of the season. Then there's the bullpen, which was one of the worst in the sport for playoff contenders.

His peers may praise Steinbrenner for a conservative approach, but if his team has another ugly finish or the pen struggles the way it did in 2025, the questions will still be there. You understand why they didn't go all out for Edwin Diaz, but Mitch Keller certainly would have helped, and his cost was minimal. The Yankees certainly could have afforded him.

Of course, if Steinbrenner wins a World Series before Cohen does, those executives will look smart for their proclamations. In the era of the Dodgers gobbling up every conceivable star, his conservative approach would be lauded even more then.

