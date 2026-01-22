Yankees Won't Seek More Starters in Free Agency

Freddy Peralta was the main pitching target for the New York Yankees. It should come as no surprise because, outside of Tarik Skubal, there was no better starter available, and now that he is off to Flushing, they'll have to get creative in where they'll find their next arm.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, one place the Yankees won't look after spending big on Cody Bellinger is the free agent market. Their next move won't be an expensive one.

"The Yankees had been in contact with the Brewers about Peralta, but now that he's off the board, I don't expect them to be in the mix for any of the free-agent starters, including Valdez, Zac Gallen, Chris Bassitt or Lucas Giolito," Feinsand writes. "As for the lineup, Bellinger was the only missing piece. With that situation settled, GM Brian Cashman will likely look to add a bullpen piece or two, but the bench looks finished with Amed Rosario, Oswaldo Cabrera, Jasson Domínguez, and potentially Spencer Jones."

Sep 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) reacts and New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Reasons not to Spend

It isn't hard to believe their payroll will go any higher than it is now after yesterday. Spotrac has them tabbed for $324 million next season. It seems like one of the more cost-conscious winters outside of their primary target, Bellinger, and that wasn't more evident than with the way they avoided Tatsuya Imai, whose deal was much less than projected.

As far as the Yankees avoiding free agency goes, no surprise there. Framber Valdez will likely seek a deal similar to Cody Bellinger's in terms of total dollars and years. With him, they also have a built-in excuse that he may just have an attitude problem. They watched firsthand his beef with catcher César Salazar, which resulted in Trent Grisham taking him deep.

Zac Gallen would have been the next best pitcher available. The issue with him wouldn't just be money. The Arizona Diamondbacks hit him with a qualifying offer, which complicated his market a bit.

The Surprise Trade

It's either going to be a quiet winter or one where the Jeff Passan notification hits, and Brian Cashman comes through with the trade that nobody saw. With that wild card, it can range from what we saw in 2021, when the Yankees filled two needs by acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa to play shortstop and bolstering their lineup with Josh Donaldson, to acquiring an impact reliever, as they did last year with Devin Williams.

Both were surprising at the time. If a surprise trade like these two does happen, hopefully it will yield better results than those deals.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!