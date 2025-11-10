Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Jeetrod Fans Are Re-Emerging After Documentary News

The two New York Yankees legends have been shipped together for a long time, by fans and teammates alike. Now, as Alex Rodriguez's documentary is coming out, "Jeetrod" fans are talking about it all over again.

Erin Shapland

Oct 16, 2010; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (left) and shortstop Derek Jeter wait during a pitching change during the seventh inning of game two of the 2010 ALCS against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2010; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (left) and shortstop Derek Jeter wait during a pitching change during the seventh inning of game two of the 2010 ALCS against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Alex vs. A Rod, an HBO documentary series about the career and personal life of New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, is coming out now, and fans are falling back in love with a longstanding ship between Rodriguez and Derek Jeter, who had been teammates and friends in the Yankees dynasty days.

With the trailer for the series dropping three weeks ago, the highly anticipated documentary has drummed up old clips of Jeter and A Rod discussing their relationship over the years. The fans on Twitter, many of them (us) bored without baseball on TV, have turned to talking about old times while the Yankees make their offseason moves.

One fan shared a clip from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to illustrate the feeling of looking for evidence in the "Jeetrod" fandom.

A fan account called "jeetrod brainrot" shared that, "jeetrod makes me so sad sometimes because it feels like jeter has just moved on and arod is in a state of perpetual yearning."

The same fan account, "max fried respecter", shared an interview from 2022 in which Rodriguez explained that one of the biggest regrets of his career was the loss of that close relationship with Jeter.

"One of my biggest regrets, and a lot of it is because of my craziness and all the mistakes I made on and off the field, my regret is I wish we were as close as we were when we were teenagers in Seattle when we played," Rodriguez said. "And I guess 2009 would still be the highlight, but that's one of my regrets for sure."

"Things happen in life," Jeter said. "You know, I've gone through personal things, lost one of my best friends in Gerald Williams and you realize life's short, and you don't hold grudges anymore."

The period in question, in the late '90s when Jeter and A Rod were starting out on the Yankees and the Seattle Mariners respectively, they would sleep at each other's houses and hang out when the teams played against each other. A 2011 explainer from the New York Post quoted teammates making fun of the pair for their closeness at the time.

" 'Are you going over to your boyfriend’s house?' major-league first baseman and former high-school teammate Doug Mientkiewicz needled A-Rod," the New York Post's Susannah Cahalan wrote.

"Yankees slugger Jim Leyritz once had to remind the rookie Jeter, 'Hey, dude, he’s on the other team.'"

Oct 11, 2009; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) celebrates with teammates Alex Rodriguez (center) and Derek Jeter (right) after defeating the Minnesota Twins 4-1 in game three of the 2009 ALDS at the Metrodome. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Another fan made fun of the way Jeter and A Rod interact in interviews when discussing their relationship, sharing an ultra-specific parody of their dynamic.

"every arod and jeter interview like

arod: it was a rain delay and i looked over at him and saw the mist on his lashes as he gazed at the diamond and knew that i would do anything to win with him.

jeter: haha yeah i don't remember that exactly but i guess," They wrote.

Others Are More Skeptical

Not everyone feels so warm and fuzzy about the love-fest, and some believe that Rodriguez should not be forgiven for the way he acted during the most controversial years of his career. Still others recognize that many years have passed, and perhaps the best illustration of that passage is the fact that Jeter and A Rod currently host MLB on Fox with fierce Yankees rival David "Big Papi" Ortiz, a Boston Red Sox legend.

"he’s desperately trying to get back into the yankee legacy good graces," One fan wrote. "we dont forget you arod. hes always been disingenuous and nows yes trying to pretend he loves and respects jeter cuz he thinks its his ticket back in."

"Arod was a jackass," Another wrote. "He s--- on Jeter in the press to pump himself up. As much as he’s “changed”, that’s just a pure lack of character that probably hurt Jeter deep.

And trying to solve the issue on TV basically at gunpoint vs a real private convo doesn’t help"

For those looking to take a deeper dive on the historic friendship-turned-rivalry, there is an explainer on YouTube. The second episode of the documentary series will be released on November 15.

Erin Shapland
ERIN SHAPLAND

Erin Shapland lives in Manchester, Connecticut with her husband, Dave, and their cat, Joey Bonzo. She is a yoga nerd and poet, and is just so happy to be included.

