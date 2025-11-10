Yankees Jeetrod Fans Are Re-Emerging After Documentary News
Alex vs. A Rod, an HBO documentary series about the career and personal life of New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, is coming out now, and fans are falling back in love with a longstanding ship between Rodriguez and Derek Jeter, who had been teammates and friends in the Yankees dynasty days.
And they were teammates...
With the trailer for the series dropping three weeks ago, the highly anticipated documentary has drummed up old clips of Jeter and A Rod discussing their relationship over the years. The fans on Twitter, many of them (us) bored without baseball on TV, have turned to talking about old times while the Yankees make their offseason moves.
One fan shared a clip from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to illustrate the feeling of looking for evidence in the "Jeetrod" fandom.
A fan account called "jeetrod brainrot" shared that, "jeetrod makes me so sad sometimes because it feels like jeter has just moved on and arod is in a state of perpetual yearning."
The same fan account, "max fried respecter", shared an interview from 2022 in which Rodriguez explained that one of the biggest regrets of his career was the loss of that close relationship with Jeter.
"One of my biggest regrets, and a lot of it is because of my craziness and all the mistakes I made on and off the field, my regret is I wish we were as close as we were when we were teenagers in Seattle when we played," Rodriguez said. "And I guess 2009 would still be the highlight, but that's one of my regrets for sure."
"Things happen in life," Jeter said. "You know, I've gone through personal things, lost one of my best friends in Gerald Williams and you realize life's short, and you don't hold grudges anymore."
The period in question, in the late '90s when Jeter and A Rod were starting out on the Yankees and the Seattle Mariners respectively, they would sleep at each other's houses and hang out when the teams played against each other. A 2011 explainer from the New York Post quoted teammates making fun of the pair for their closeness at the time.
" 'Are you going over to your boyfriend’s house?' major-league first baseman and former high-school teammate Doug Mientkiewicz needled A-Rod," the New York Post's Susannah Cahalan wrote.
"Yankees slugger Jim Leyritz once had to remind the rookie Jeter, 'Hey, dude, he’s on the other team.'"
Another fan made fun of the way Jeter and A Rod interact in interviews when discussing their relationship, sharing an ultra-specific parody of their dynamic.
"every arod and jeter interview like
arod: it was a rain delay and i looked over at him and saw the mist on his lashes as he gazed at the diamond and knew that i would do anything to win with him.
jeter: haha yeah i don't remember that exactly but i guess," They wrote.
Others Are More Skeptical
Not everyone feels so warm and fuzzy about the love-fest, and some believe that Rodriguez should not be forgiven for the way he acted during the most controversial years of his career. Still others recognize that many years have passed, and perhaps the best illustration of that passage is the fact that Jeter and A Rod currently host MLB on Fox with fierce Yankees rival David "Big Papi" Ortiz, a Boston Red Sox legend.
"he’s desperately trying to get back into the yankee legacy good graces," One fan wrote. "we dont forget you arod. hes always been disingenuous and nows yes trying to pretend he loves and respects jeter cuz he thinks its his ticket back in."
"Arod was a jackass," Another wrote. "He s--- on Jeter in the press to pump himself up. As much as he’s “changed”, that’s just a pure lack of character that probably hurt Jeter deep.
And trying to solve the issue on TV basically at gunpoint vs a real private convo doesn’t help"
For those looking to take a deeper dive on the historic friendship-turned-rivalry, there is an explainer on YouTube. The second episode of the documentary series will be released on November 15.
