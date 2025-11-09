Yankees Should Sign Mets Slugger Over Cody Bellinger
The New York Yankees have been linked to every possible free agent outfielder since the first whispers of Cody Bellinger's looming free agency decision hit the ears of fans and insiders. Now, with Bellinger linked to the Yankees' crosstown rival, the New York Mets, the Bronx Bombers would be wise to sign Mets first baseman Pete Alonso instead of Bellinger.
While it may be tough to see Bellinger, who was a top contributor on the team this year, don the blue and orange, the Yankees are no stranger to big changes to the lineup between seasons. Bellinger, who opted out of the last year of his contract initially signed with the Chicago Cubs, has been the talk of the Pinstripes' offseason.
One of the toughest pills to swallow about getting a deal done with Bellinger is the amount of money he could command, contrasted with his age. The former Cub is 30, which means signing him to a giant contract for longer than a couple of years is a big risk. Teams are in the same situation with Alonso, who will be 31 when the 2026 season begins.
Cody Bellinger vs. Bo Bichette By the Numbers
While the Yankees would gain more assurances by signing a younger player, if they're going to extend an offer to Bellinger, they might as well to Alonso instead. Bellinger slashed .272/ .334/ .480 for an OPS of .814 in 2025 and hit 29 home runs. Alonso .272/ .347/ .524 for an OPS of .871, but was able to smack a whopping 38 home runs in 162 games.
If the Yankees are considering taking on a big contract for an older player who might not be able to perform at the same level by the end of that contract, they're best off shooting for the moon with the best player they can get. Plus, Alonso already has the experience of playing for a massive market team, something Bellinger also would bring to the Mets.
The Pinstripes' crosstown rivals are reportedly looking for a change and willing to let Alonso walk. A swap of the two could make a lot of sense, especially since the Yankees are unlikely to re-sign first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to another year. Fans may not like Ben Rice at catcher and Trent Grisham in the outfield, but to have Alonso at first base may just be worth it.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!